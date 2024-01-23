USA Basketball names 41-man pool for 2024 Paris Olympics

USA Basketball has announced its 41-man pool for the 2024 Paris Olympics, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

USA Basketball player pool of 41 finalists that will be used to select the 12-player roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris: pic.twitter.com/Bs1yqnQDQD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2024

The usual suspects are included: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis.

The only players from the Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry and Chris Paul. Should Curry be selected in the final 12-man roster, it would be his first appearance for Team USA in the Olympics, and his first chance to capture the only missing piece of hardware in an illustrious basketball career: an Olympic gold medal.

Previously, Curry played for Team USA in two editions of the FIBA World Cup (2010 and 2014), both of which garnered him two world championships. Curry had an opportunity to play for his country during the 2016 Rio Olympics but opted to sit out. His two Warriors running mates in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson won gold medals in 2016, with Green winning another in the Tokyo edition in 2021.

The Paris games will be the second major international competition with Steve Kerr as head coach — and most likely his last. When asked by The Athletic’s Joe Vardon if he intends to coach Team USA beyond the 2024 games, Kerr answered in the negative.

“‘No,’ Kerr said bluntly when asked if he would coach Team USA after the Paris Games. ‘To me, it’s a two-year; it’s a cycle. Pop coached a World Cup and the Olympics, now it’s my turn to pass the baton. I think that’s kind of how it should be. Frankly, it’s a huge commitment too. I guess I think it was different the last go-around with Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) and Jerry (Colangelo), when they were really establishing this culture and this system where guys had to commit for a couple years. Made sense for Coach K to stay on. But I think where we are now, one cycle and you move on.’”

With a roster filled with a couple of All-Stars and notable role players and rising talent, Kerr fell short of his goal to win a world championship in Manila, Philippines this past summer. But expect more stars and elite talent to fill out the roster next summer, in a tournament that has been considered as more prestigious by Americans.