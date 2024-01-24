Warriors News:

Later that morning, the entire Warriors traveling party, some 50 people or so, sat in a ballroom of The Grand America Hotel. Many of them were at the restaurant, including five players, and holding out hope for any good news. Others had only heard about what happened and anxiously awaited an update. But it was clear no good news was coming. It was all over the faces of the guests joining them this tragic morning: Natasa, Milojević’s wife; their son, Nikola, a junior wing on the men’s basketball team at Hawai’i Pacific University; and their daughter, Masa. Still, somebody had to break the news. The answer was Kerr. And Stephen Curry will never forget it. “There are no words to handle that type of a moment,” Curry said Wednesday. “But when he was the first to speak, he didn’t shy away from the moment at all and did his best to meet the moment with sincerity and reverence for what Deki meant to all of us. You’re the first person to talk in front of the entire organization that was traveling, and Deki’s family — he didn’t have to do that. But he chose to.”

"Just always seeing a smile on his face... I'm going to miss him dearly."



-Trayce Jackson Davis on Dejan Milojević pic.twitter.com/r9PXfPTtbZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2024

Draymond explains why KD isn't in the GOAT conversation yet @TheVolumeSports pic.twitter.com/DaNw2Fyy8R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2024

No. 1: Stephen Curry Team: Golden State Warriors (18-22) 2023-24 Salary: $51.9 million Entire Remaining Contract: Three years, $167.3 million Stats: 26.7 points, 4.9 assists, 39.7 percent from three Games Played: 37 The Warriors are working Green back into the mix after his suspension, but Curry has only been able to do so much with his squad short-handed. Golden State is currently two games behind the Utah Jazz and Lakers (both 22-22) for the last spot in the play-in. There’s plenty of time for the franchise to rebound. Is it right to complain about Curry’s scoring dip from last year’s 29.4 points per game? Or his three-point percentage down from 42.7? Curry just needs more support. But given his salary and the team’s performance, his grade takes a hit. Grade: B+

The Bucks have started discussions with Rivers to become the new head coach, league sources said. Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, who was a runner-up to Griffin in the Bucks’ head-coaching search last year, is a candidate for the job as well if the team is unable to secure a deal with Rivers.

NBA News:

Griffin was stern in telling the players that sacrifice was required, sources say. He pointed out how some of their teammates would frequently be open when Antetokounmpo and Lillard would drive to the basket. And he called them out for not bringing defensive intensity on a nightly basis. It was an airing-out session the players appreciated. Milwaukee ended up winning its next seven games. But something still wasn’t right. The convincing wins were not there and the bickering in the locker room continued.

The Blazers are contending that coach Chauncey Billups — with a 109-108 lead — was clearly calling a timeout on the sideline before a referee whistled a double dribble on guard Malcolm Brogdon with 15.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Oklahoma City. In response, Billups reacted angrily to what he believed was a failure to honor his timeout request. He was accessed two technical fouls — including a second after marching onto the floor to argue — and ejected in the final seconds of the game. “We’ve got timeouts,” Billups said afterward. “Referees usually are prepared for that, you know, that instance, that situation. I’m at half court, trying to call a timeout. It’s just frustrating. My guys played too hard for that. It’s a frustrating play.”

Highlighted by LeBron, Curry and KD, @usabasketball announces 41-athlete player pool for the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team. The 12-member team will represent the United States at Olympic Summer Games in Paris, will be announced after the NBA season. pic.twitter.com/tfHK9NxNUm — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 23, 2024

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

The only players from the Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry and Chris Paul. Should Curry be selected in the final 12-man roster, it would be his first appearance for Team USA in the Olympics, and his first chance to capture the only missing piece of hardware in an illustrious basketball career: an Olympic gold medal.

The team announced on Tuesday that for the rest of the season a “DM” patch will be placed on their jerseys and on the sideline at their home games. “DM,” of course, stands for Dejan Milojević, the team’s beloved assistant coach who died last week after suffering a heart attack at the team’s dinner. On both the jerseys and the court, the “DM” logo is surrounded by a heart, which is a very nice touch by the team.

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.