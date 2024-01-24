How to watch Warriors vs. Hawks

The Golden State Warriors return to action with Wednesday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The game will be played at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

It’s been a little over a week since Golden State played their last game as the team continues to mourn the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The Warriors were reportedly having a team dinner the night before their game against the Utah Jazz when Milojevic suffered a massive heart attack. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Milojevic was tragically announced dead the following day at the age of 46.

We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević's sudden passing.



This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.



We grieve… pic.twitter.com/0wExlLlu5z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2024

The NBA went on to postpone the Warriors’ subsequent two games, while a quirk in the schedule gave them an additional four days before Wednesday’s game against the Hawks. Having said that, players and coaches within the organization know there will never be enough time to process the shock Milojevic’s sudden passing.

Steve Kerr explained the “heartbreaking” and “devastating” past week since assistant coach Dejan Milojević’s death pic.twitter.com/kVXUnA60Hj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

It will be interesting to see how the Warriors approach Wednesday’s game against the Hawks. Obviously, tonight’s game means much more than the 41st game of the regular season. However, with a record of 18-22 while ranking 12th in the Western Conference standings, this Warriors’ season is beginning to feel like a lost one.

The team looks disjointed on the court, especially on the defensive end where they rank 24th in the NBA. Although Draymond Green’s return from suspension helped, it still wasn’t enough for the team to overcome their shortfalls guarding at the point of attack.

On the other hand, this could be the rallying point for Golden State’s season. Atlanta is just as bad as them defensively coming in at 26th in defensive rating. In addition, Hawks starting point guard Trae Young remains out indefinitely after entering the league’s concussion protocol on Sunday.

Although tonight’s game will be tough for many reasons, the Warriors will be playing with heavy hearts, hoping to honor their beloved Coach “Deki” the best way they know how: by winning a basketball game.

“I could picture Deki smiling and saying, ‘You motherf--kers need to go win a basketball game.’ ”



- Kerr on what Coach Deki would tell the Warriors right now pic.twitter.com/NoJAZH6iCI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2024

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Dario Saric, Kevon Looney

Hawks: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey, Clint Capela

How to watch Regular Season Game #41

Who: Golden State Warriors (18 - 22) vs. Atlanta Hawks (18 - 25)

When: Wednesday, January 24th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)