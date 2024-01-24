 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Warriors vs. Hawks injury report: Trae Young out

The Dubs will be without three key players, while Atlanta is missing their star.

By Brady Klopfer
Trae Young and Gary Payton II standing next to each other. Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

After a very long break due to a scheduling quirk and the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the Golden State Warriors are back in action tonight, when they host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Both teams are without some key players though, so they’ll need strong contributions from players further down the bench.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Moses Moody (left calf strain)

Moody is, thankfully, nearing a return. The Warriors released an update on Monday, saying that he has been cleared to resume light individual workouts, and that he’ll be re-evaluated in a week. Hopefully we see him back on the court soon.

Out — Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain)

Similarly, the Warriors released a health update for GPII on Monday as well. He has also been cleared to begin light individual workouts, though he won’t be re-evaluated for another two weeks. Miss you, GPII!

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

CP3 remains on track to return to action in mid or late February. Though it seems like there’s at least a chance that he’s on a different team when that time rolls around.

Hawks

Out — Trae Young (concussion protocol)

Atlanta will be without their star player, as the two-time All-Star has been sidelined following a concussion over the weekend. Hopefully he’s okay ... brains are nothing to mess with.

Out — De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation)

Young might be the best player on the Hawks, but he’s not their only starter who is on the injury report. Hunter — who has started all 24 games that he’s been healthy for (and 224 out of the 230 games he’s played in since being the No. 4 overall pick in 2019) — is also sidelined.

Out — Wesley Matthews (right calf strain)

Matthews hasn’t played in a few weeks due to a calf strain. He’s only played a small role for Atlanta, his eighth NBA team.

Out — Vit Krejčí (left shoulder subluxation)

Krejčí has yet to play this year, thanks to one of the more painful sounding injuries I can think of. I don’t even know what a subluxation is, but dear god, please don’t do it to my shoulder.

Out — Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture)

OK, this injury sounds just as painful. Poor dude.

Questionable — Bruno Fernando (left lower back spasms)

What is going on in Atlanta? Why is everyone injured?!!?!

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation.

