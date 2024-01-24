After a very long break due to a scheduling quirk and the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the Golden State Warriors are back in action tonight, when they host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Both teams are without some key players though, so they’ll need strong contributions from players further down the bench.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Moses Moody (left calf strain)

Moody is, thankfully, nearing a return. The Warriors released an update on Monday, saying that he has been cleared to resume light individual workouts, and that he’ll be re-evaluated in a week. Hopefully we see him back on the court soon.

Out — Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain)

Similarly, the Warriors released a health update for GPII on Monday as well. He has also been cleared to begin light individual workouts, though he won’t be re-evaluated for another two weeks. Miss you, GPII!

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

CP3 remains on track to return to action in mid or late February. Though it seems like there’s at least a chance that he’s on a different team when that time rolls around.

Hawks

Out — Trae Young (concussion protocol)

Atlanta will be without their star player, as the two-time All-Star has been sidelined following a concussion over the weekend. Hopefully he’s okay ... brains are nothing to mess with.

Out — De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation)

Young might be the best player on the Hawks, but he’s not their only starter who is on the injury report. Hunter — who has started all 24 games that he’s been healthy for (and 224 out of the 230 games he’s played in since being the No. 4 overall pick in 2019) — is also sidelined.

Out — Wesley Matthews (right calf strain)

Matthews hasn’t played in a few weeks due to a calf strain. He’s only played a small role for Atlanta, his eighth NBA team.

Out — Vit Krejčí (left shoulder subluxation)

Krejčí has yet to play this year, thanks to one of the more painful sounding injuries I can think of. I don’t even know what a subluxation is, but dear god, please don’t do it to my shoulder.

Out — Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture)

OK, this injury sounds just as painful. Poor dude.

Questionable — Bruno Fernando (left lower back spasms)

What is going on in Atlanta? Why is everyone injured?!!?!

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation.