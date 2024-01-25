Warriors News:

Forever our brother, Deki pic.twitter.com/Z7pU0hGeFz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 25, 2024

Steve Kerr with some powerful words about Dejan Milojević pic.twitter.com/xTS0aB55do — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 25, 2024

All of the Warriors wore Milojević jerseys for the pregame tribute pic.twitter.com/z8nozWxRat — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 25, 2024

Back to his role of coming off the bench, Kuminga played just as smoothly and efficiently as he did while starting. Kuminga made all 11 shots he took, his second game this season without missing a shot, and tied Chris Mullin’s franchise record for most shots in a game without a miss. More importantly, Kuminga aggressively attacked the basket all night and did the majority of his scoring in the paint.

Iconic.



Tonight marked Stephen, Dray and Klay's 400th regular-season win as teammates, becoming the 13th trio in NBA history to reach the milestone. pic.twitter.com/TuY8paYNJ1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 25, 2024

USA Basketball executive director Grant Hill said two-time gold medalist Draymond Green was left out of the player pool for this summer’s Paris Olympics because of his suspensions with the Golden State Warriors this season. “His contributions have been significant, and he is a real part of the legacy of this organization for his excellence,” Hill said Wednesday in a Zoom call. “But I think just in lieu of sort of what’s transpired this year, we made a decision to not have [Green] on this list with this particular point in time with the process.”

He didn’t want to speak much about his former coach, Dejan Milojevic, during his first interview since Milojevic’s unexpected death at age 46 last week. But when the questions turned from that topic to the Nuggets’ stirring 114-109 over the Pacers, Jokic — a superstar known for his occasionally sardonic dealings with the press — enthusiastically reviewed the game. Of all the ways to honor his mentor, that might have been the most fitting. With subtlety and passion for basketball, the connection they shared. “I don’t want to make a circus of it,” Jokic said Tuesday, acknowledging that it has been a sad week for him. “My whole family was shocked. … I love his whole family.”

NBA News:

Rivers, an ESPN NBA analyst who most recently led the Philadelphia 76ers to three consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals, emerged as the top target immediately after the dismissal of Adrian Griffin. The sides negotiated deep into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before reaching agreement on a deal, sources said. Despite having the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks fired Griffin only 43 games into his head-coaching career, largely because the organization came to believe it could find an upgrade who gave the team a better chance to compete for a championship, sources said.

Holmgren’s 3-pointer gave Oklahoma City its biggest lead at the time at 103-76 a minute into the fourth quarter. Wembanyama responded on the following possession by bullying through Holmgren for a two-handed dunk and a staredown. Holmgren was assessed an offensive foul for pushing Wembanyama on the next possession. In the end, Oklahoma City’s balanced attack proved too much for San Antonio. “Early in the game, their weak side was collapsing on like every drive,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Just randomly, it wasn’t like a rotation, especially Victor. He would just come in on every drive and try to block it. I think we got caught a couple of times early in the game and then once we started not taking the bait and moving it, they were spread out and we were able to get layups later in the game.”

Dejounte Murray to the Lakers has ‘very real legs’:



“It feels like the Lakers have separated themselves from the Dejounte pack.”



(via @sam_amick | The Athletic NBA Show) pic.twitter.com/mKABX4CYDJ — Witness King James (@WITNESSKJ) January 24, 2024

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

In my view, a perfect Kuminga game — a checklist, if you will — consists of the following. Offensively: He must be able to attack closeouts with force and put pressure on the rim. When presented with a mismatch — schematically produced or opportunistic — he must make sure to attack it and either score or create and advantage for his teammates. As a weapon in transition, he has to be able to take advantage of a tilted floor. When taking jumpers, they must be limited to 10-14 feet away from the rim.

Dario Šarić 16 minutes, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 4-for-6 shooting, 2-for-3 threes, 83.3% TS, +2 Šarić got the start on Wednesday, and I’m not sure if that was because of the matchup or because of how close he was with Milojević. It certainly worked though. Not only did Dario play well, but he had a very timely sequence. After a three by Steph Curry on the opening possession, Atlanta rattled off a 10-0 run. With the game in danger of slipping away just minutes in, Šarić went on a 5-0 run to stop the Hawks momentum. Just a high quality game in a shortish burst of minutes. Grade: A

