How to watch Warriors vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors wrap up their second night of a back-to-back with Thursday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

The Warriors played with heavy hearts during last night’s 134-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Prior to the game, they honored their beloved assistant coach Dejan Milojevic who passed away last week after suffering a heart attack.

"(Deki) is a part of our soul."

While the final score wasn’t as relevant to the team given the circumstances of the night, one could argue that they actually played their best game of the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 49 points with each of them contributing five three-pointers apiece. Draymond Green brought energy and intensity to the defensive side of the floor, aiding his teammates by making and directing swift help rotations. And finally, the biggest star of the night was Jonathan Kuminga, who finished a perfect 11-of-11 from the field for 25 points — tying Chris Mullin’s franchise record for most consecutive shots made without a miss.

Draymond: "They can't f****** stop you!"



Kuminga tied Chris Mullin's franchise record for most shots made without a miss: 25 PTS (11/11 FG), 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK in 29 MINS





What to watch for tonight:

Golden State looks to carry this momentum into Thursday’s game against the Kings. They’re currently 2-1 against Sacramento this season with their only loss coming from an epic second half collapse during the Group Stage finale of the In-Season Tournament.

Slowing down the Kings’ duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will be the highest priority in this one. Fox, specifically, torches the Warriors’ defense whenever these two teams meet by exploiting their lack of athletic point of attack defenders. Having said that, Andrew Wiggins has shown more urgency in that role since returning to the starting lineup, while Green’s return should help deter Fox’s aggressive attacks at the rim.

Golden State needs to prove that they can consistently play the way they did on Wednesday night. That team played with an energy level and a sense of urgency that has rarely been seen from them since the championship year of 2022. Now that they are officially past the halfway point of this season, the Warriors have an opportunity to flip the script, but it has to happen now or else it may be too late.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Dario Saric, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis

How to watch Regular Season Game #42

Who: Golden State Warriors (19 - 22) vs. Sacramento Kings (24 - 18)

When: Thursday, January 25th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)