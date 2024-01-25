Warriors vs. Kings injury report: The usual suspects

After an encouraging blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors return to action for the second half of a back-to-back, in which they’ll host the Sacramento Kings. It would be a very nice game to win as Golden State tries to climb back into the playoff picture and right the ship.

It’s a pretty straightforward injury report tonight, with the Kings mostly healthy and the Warriors running out the same squad as last night. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Moses Moody (left calf strain)

Moody will be re-evaluated on Monday and hopefully return shortly after that. He was on fire prior to suffering the injury, and looked to be sliding into a much bigger role. Get healthy soon, Moses!

Out — Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain)

Payton will be re-evaluated a week after Moody. Golden State’s defense made some big strides on Wednesday, but they still would benefit greatly from GPII’s spectacular on-ball defense, as well as his energy and cutting.

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

CP3 is likely a little further away than Moody and Payton, as he’s expected to return sometime around the All-Star break. If the Warriors can find some rhythm before working him back into the fold, then they could make a serious late season run.

Kings

Out — Sasha Vezenkov (right ankle sprain)

It’s been a strong debut season for the 28-year old rookie. Vezenkov isn’t playing a huge role on the ultra-deep Kings — he’s averaging just 12.7 minutes per contest — but he’s looked good when he’s been on the court, and has made 37.5% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!