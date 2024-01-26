Warriors News:

"I really prefer the scramble situations at the end of games ..."



Steve Kerr explains why he didn't call a timeout on the final possession

“He missed the first one,” Curry said. They discussed the strategy again. They decided against the timeout again. “Go (downcourt) and assess the situation,” Curry said. “Then he missed the second one. Klay (Thompson) got a great rebound. We’d already committed to going. At that point, it is chaos.” Curry, in retrospect, said a timeout should’ve been called when he received a dribble handoff pass from Jonathan Kuminga with seven seconds left and turned into a crowded mix of players 30 feet from the hoop on the right wing. “I either should’ve seen it or Coach,” Curry said. “There were eight people on one side of the court.”

Draymond explains how he found out about the Chris Paul trade to Warriors

A moved Curry said Masa Milojević mustered the strength to speak to the Warriors at the team hotel on Jan. 17 about what the franchise meant to her father. The Warriors departed Salt Lake City for home on Jan. 18. “She talked to us about how much he loved this organization,” Curry told Andscape. “How much he really enjoyed it. His dream was to coach in the NBA. His son was a huge Warriors fan growing up who loved watching me play. Every time she talked to her father he would say he was having so much fun with our franchise, the coaching staff and our team. “As he passed, he was doing what he loved. As hard as it was for her to say that, it brought her comfort that he was doing what he loved when he passed.”

Steph reacts to not being named an All-Star starter

The Wizards plan to keep Unseld Jr. in a front office role. Winger and Unseld had discussed the coaching change in recent days, and the organization wants to keep Unseld Jr. — son of Wizards Hall of Famer Wes Unseld Sr. — in a long-term capacity with the franchise. It is expected that the Wizards will be seeking a coach with an extensive player development track record when they conduct a wider offseason search. The Wizards are 7-36 and undergoing a full rebuild under the new front office regime of Winger and Dawkins.

Similarly, the Chicago Bulls and Pistons have had conversations involving Zach LaVine, league sources say. Chicago appears to be locked in on a package involving Bojan Bogdanović and one of Detroit’s blue-chippers for LaVine and his hefty contract. Once again, the Pistons have shown no interest in parting with any of Cunningham, Ivey, Duren or Thompson. It is possible Detroit considers adding LaVine when/if the Bulls’ asking price goes down. However, those are discussions that have been happening and will continue to happen internally.

Voting result from the player, fan, and media votes for All-Star starters.



Voting result from the player, fan, and media votes for All-Star starters.

Jalen Brunson finished above Lillard in both the media and player vote, but the fan vote carried Lillard to the starter's spot in the East.

Cory Joseph 17 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 foul, 2-for-3 shooting, 2-for-2 threes, 100.0% TS, +3 A second consecutive strong game from CoJo, who is looking the part of a quality third string point guard. The Warriors won’t need him much when healthy, but he’s a damn good emergency option when Chris Paul, Gary Payton II, and Moses Moody are all injured. Grade: A

Pankunchi is a lovable panda who, according to his page on the Sanrio Wiki, left home in search of some bread to eat, but ended up becoming best friends with the bread instead. This may remind one of a toaster from years of old, or just Klay’s peaceful nature and ability to make friends wherever he goes.

Andrew Bogut shares his insight on the current state of the Warriors



You can listen to the new episode here

