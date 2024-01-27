Harrison Barnes got his vengeance game on the Golden State Warriors

Harrison Barnes finally got his revenge on the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs’ former 7th overall pick in the 2012 draft who won a championship with the franchise and 73 games finally got his lick back.

Don’t forget that HB was a casualty of the Kevin Durant addition, his final games as a Warrior besmirched by a dismal shooting performance in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers that had Dub Nation sick to their stomach.

Last year in the epic 7-game battle between the Kings and the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, Barnes had an opportunity to dagger the Dubs in Chase Center in Game 4. He clanked it, and immediately Warriors fans breathed a sigh of grateful relief that for once Barnes’ playoff misses actually benefited the Dubs.

But missed shots aside, HB was an integral part of getting Golden State out of the mud of mediocrity into a dynasty. His hard work alongside the young Dubs will go down in the annals of Warriors history.

That’s why his performance Thursday night against the Warriors in a huge 134-133 win for Sacramento dropped the jaws of Warriors fans worldwide. He scored a CAREER HIGH 39 points and nailed 7 triples. WOW!

Every Kings fan should listen to Harrison Barnes' postgame comments tonight.



HB talks about the nights where he doesn't get the touches, and how players need to sacrifice to open up opportunities for others.



Really interesting comments considering the nights where HB's stat… pic.twitter.com/Hh2bWbDISk — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) January 26, 2024

Well played Black Falcon, well played!