How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors cap off NBA Rivals Week with tonight’s primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State is 1-1 to begin this homestand after losing to the Sacramento Kings, 134-133. Defense continues to be an issue for the team, especially in the first half where they allowed the Kings to score 75 points. According to Warriors PR, it was the team’s fifth time this season allowing at least 70 points in the first half, all occurring within the past nine games.

Per @WarriorsPR, this is the fifth time this season the Warriors have allowed at least 70 points in the first half, all coming in last nine games, and that includes tonight. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) January 26, 2024

The game ultimately came down to the final possession after Kings’ guard Kevin Huerter failed to make both of his free-throws. With 15 seconds remaining, down by just one point, Golden State elected not to call a timeout in order to attack a scrambled Sacramento defense. The Warriors got the look they wanted after a Steph Curry-Draymond Green pick-and-roll, but Curry couldn’t make the outlet pass, leaving him victim to the Kings’ double team. Curry dribbled the ball off his leg, ending the game without a Warriors’ shot attempt.

KINGS SURVIVE VS. WARRIORS DESPITE HUERTER'S MISSED FTS



WILD ENDING pic.twitter.com/sC5jLAdi13 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors have a chance to shake off the disappointment from Thursday’s loss with tonight’s matchup against the Lakers. Although Los Angeles has faced similar struggles to Golden State, they still rank three spots ahead of them with the 9th seed in the Western Conference standings.

LeBron James remains a focal point of this Lakers team, averaging 24.8 points per game at the age of 39. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to dominate on both sides of the floor as he leads the team in points (24.9), rebounds (12.2), and blocks (2.3). Having said that, the duo enters Saturday’s matchup listed as questionable on the injury report.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James listed as questionable against the Warriors tomorrow night. ABC game. Nothing new on Warriors’ injury report. Moses Moody, Chris Paul, Gary Payton II out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 27, 2024

Look for head coach Steve Kerr to make some tweaks to his rotations before entering tonight’s big game. The starting front court featuring Dario Saric and Kevon Looney lacks the athleticism to be good defensively. With that in mind, Golden State would be smart to insert Green back into the starting lineup. He’s played off the bench in three games since returning from suspension, and has looked like his old self during his time on the floor.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Taurean Prince, Anthony Davis

How to watch Regular Season Game #43

Who: Golden State Warriors (19 - 23) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23 - 23)

When: Saturday, January 27th, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)