Blown leads have defined this Golden State Warrior season so far

These Dubs are struggling to put teams away.

By Daniel Hardee
DENVER NUGGETS VS GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS, NBA PLAYOFFS ROUND 1 Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Enough is enough is enough is...enough? At what point will this year’s Golden State Warriors hold on to a lead and close it out like they’ve done so many times during their dynastic run? This GSW variant has blown crunchtime situations with so many different lineup combinations, scenarios, and opponents that at a certain point we have to wonder if this is indeed their current character.

Last night’s 145-144 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers came after the Warriors held a 15-point advantage at one point. With 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, a Stephen Curry three gave the Dubs a 114-105 advantage.

And then...disaster struck.

And that painful defeat came right on the heels of ANOTHER one-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Two crushing 1-point losses to division rivals at home, talk about a helluva way to close out rivalry week, amirite?

Here’s a great Twitter thread that demonstrates just how painful the defeats have been.

Ugh, that’s tough to deal with. And if the Warriors don’t figure out a way to close in crunchtime, this season will get even bleaker.

