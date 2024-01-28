Blown leads have defined this Golden State Warrior season so far

Enough is enough is enough is...enough? At what point will this year’s Golden State Warriors hold on to a lead and close it out like they’ve done so many times during their dynastic run? This GSW variant has blown crunchtime situations with so many different lineup combinations, scenarios, and opponents that at a certain point we have to wonder if this is indeed their current character.

Last night’s 145-144 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers came after the Warriors held a 15-point advantage at one point. With 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, a Stephen Curry three gave the Dubs a 114-105 advantage.

And then...disaster struck.

While it is def bad officiating that may cost them the game, Warriors should have never blown that lead. Just the story of the season tbh. Not even mad anymore just expected — Do it 4 Deki (@EastBayWarriors) January 28, 2024

Warriors are one of the worst crunchtime teams I have ever seen. — Grandson of the Wind Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 28, 2024

And that painful defeat came right on the heels of ANOTHER one-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Two crushing 1-point losses to division rivals at home, talk about a helluva way to close out rivalry week, amirite?

Back to Back 1pt losses…



HB 39pts followed by tonight. pic.twitter.com/o4pO6EIEb2 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 28, 2024

Here’s a great Twitter thread that demonstrates just how painful the defeats have been.

Warriors blown 18-point lead leads to a Nikola Jokic game winner pic.twitter.com/44y30XqhWf — Smiley (@30GotNext) January 26, 2024

Warriors blow a 24-point lead in a crucial play-in tournament game pic.twitter.com/UILCGaWfkE — Smiley (@30GotNext) January 26, 2024

Warriors 18-pt blown lead and loss in OT to Thunder pic.twitter.com/YucJiG7Yqv — Smiley (@30GotNext) January 26, 2024

Warriors just don’t have the horses to win games down the stretch. They can a more or less good game but still, if it’s close, they just can’t close it out. It’s unfortunate. Roster flaw. And it’s why they have the record that they have. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 28, 2024

Ugh, that’s tough to deal with. And if the Warriors don’t figure out a way to close in crunchtime, this season will get even bleaker.