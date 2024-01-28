 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LeBron vs Steph takes center stage yet again in the NBA world

These two stars have defined the modern era of basketball, and their clashes continue to be riveting year after year. BE GRATEFUL!

By Daniel Hardee
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors had a frustrating 145-144 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night, punctuated by the fact that this is yet another primetime defeat to the great LeBron James.

Bron Bron had 36 points, a career high 20 rebounds, and 12 assists to overcome a dominant 46 points from Stephen Curry.

King James’ teams rivalries with the Warriors have defined modern basketball, and his individual battle for championships and accolades with Stephen Curry have been must see TV for a decade.

We got a taste of it when Curry was on the rise during Bron’s electric time with the Miami Heat:

And of course there was the four straight NBA Finals that these two guys squared off in, with Curry’s squad taking the gold three times, but also blowing a 3-1 lead to lose the 73-win season. The Warriors eventually broke the wills of those Cavaliers and LeBron escaped the flaming wreckage of Cleveland to head to Southern California to get closer to whatever Curry had going on in the Bay.

I have a documentary here for your viewing pleasure!

Now the Lakers with Bron Bron have been something of a thorn in Curry’s Warriors side. There was the Christmas Day matchup that the Lakers knocked off Curry and Co. in 2018.

There was the play-in tournament defeat where a one-eyed LeBron hit a game winner in Curry’s face.

Of course there was the second round upset the Lakers pulled off on the defending champions in last year’s postseason.

And then you have last night, with two titans leading their teams into exhilarating battle, and Bron’s Lakers escaping with the victory. These two legends both have four championships, and are fighting each other in the same division to add at least one more ring to the treasure chest.

Poll

Who will finish with more champions, Steph or LeBron?

view results
  • 44%
    Steph
    (8 votes)
  • 11%
    LeBron
    (2 votes)
  • 44%
    Tie
    (8 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

