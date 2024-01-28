LeBron vs Steph takes center stage yet again in the NBA world

The Golden State Warriors had a frustrating 145-144 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night, punctuated by the fact that this is yet another primetime defeat to the great LeBron James.

Bron Bron had 36 points, a career high 20 rebounds, and 12 assists to overcome a dominant 46 points from Stephen Curry.

What an end to #NBARivalsWeek



LeBron, Steph gave us one of the games of the YEAR tonight as the Lakers topped the Warriors in a double-overtime THRILLER! pic.twitter.com/BRS6Bb9Ykr — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2024

Warriors lose to the Lakers in double overtime 145-144 despite 46 points from Steph and a valiant overall team effort. The Lakers seemed to have an answer for everything the Warriors threw at them. Hats off to both teams, that was an instant classic. No moral victories but you… — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 28, 2024

King James’ teams rivalries with the Warriors have defined modern basketball, and his individual battle for championships and accolades with Stephen Curry have been must see TV for a decade.

Looking back on last night, Steph and LeBron carried Adam Silver’s league for a longgg time. Still are. There might be better players now but nobody is gonna move the NBA like them for a while. Not even close. — Grandson of the Wind Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 28, 2024

We got a taste of it when Curry was on the rise during Bron’s electric time with the Miami Heat:

And of course there was the four straight NBA Finals that these two guys squared off in, with Curry’s squad taking the gold three times, but also blowing a 3-1 lead to lose the 73-win season. The Warriors eventually broke the wills of those Cavaliers and LeBron escaped the flaming wreckage of Cleveland to head to Southern California to get closer to whatever Curry had going on in the Bay.

I have a documentary here for your viewing pleasure!

Now the Lakers with Bron Bron have been something of a thorn in Curry’s Warriors side. There was the Christmas Day matchup that the Lakers knocked off Curry and Co. in 2018.

There was the play-in tournament defeat where a one-eyed LeBron hit a game winner in Curry’s face.

Of course there was the second round upset the Lakers pulled off on the defending champions in last year’s postseason.

And then you have last night, with two titans leading their teams into exhilarating battle, and Bron’s Lakers escaping with the victory. These two legends both have four championships, and are fighting each other in the same division to add at least one more ring to the treasure chest.

All love between Steph and LeBron



(via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/08EONzWKBu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2024

Lakers and Warriors still play three more times this season, btw. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 28, 2024