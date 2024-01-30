How to watch Warriors vs. 76ers

The Golden State Warriors finish off a four-game homestand with tonight’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

It was an instant classic on Saturday night, headlined by generational players Stephen Curry and LeBron James. The two superstars for the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers went shot-for-shot in this double overtime thriller with Curry scoring a game-high 46 points, and James chipping in with a 36-point, 20 rebound, 12 assist triple-double. Although Curry seemed to have sealed the game with a late three during the second overtime period, he and the Warriors came up just short after James was fouled at the rim with 1.2 seconds to go. He would go on to hit both free throws, handing the Warriors their 24th loss of the season by a score of 145-144.

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors will face a 76ers team playing their second night of a back-to-back after losing Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, 130-104. It was Philly’s second consecutive game without last year’s league MVP Joel Embiid, whose status remains uncertain for Tuesday’s matchup against the Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr has been desperately searching for a consistent five-man lineup with the right balance of playmaking, shooting and defense. Having said that, he may have found it with the addition of Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green into the starting lineup. Kuminga continues to shine on the offensive end, especially when driving to the rim. Meanwhile, Green looks good since returning from suspension a couple of weeks ago, facilitating the offense as an on-ball playmaking big.

More importantly, however, this duo alongside Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins competes defensively. Aside from Curry, this unit is capable of switching everything on defense with the added bonus of Green doing what he does best by providing help during rotations.

Though things may seem bleak for Golden State, the potential of this new five-man unit should give them hope that they can flip the script on what’s been a disappointing season thus far.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

76ers: Patrick Beverley, Kelly Oubre Jr., Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

How to watch Regular Season Game #44

Who: Golden State Warriors (19 - 24) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (29 - 16)

When: Tuesday, January 30th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)