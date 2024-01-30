Preview: Warriors take on 76ers at home in Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to put another heartbreaking loss behind them, which has been recurring motif of their season. Blown leads, single point defeats, and a general confusion of how to close out basketball games has sapped some joy from the year.

But the wonderful thing about the NBA is that there’s 82 games to play, and the Warriors’ 19-24 record maybe terrible but there are plenty of redemption opportunities ahead. That starts tonight at home in Chase Center against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers

January 30th, 2024 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: TNT

Listen: 95.7 The Game

Back-to-back one-point home losses to division rivals have the Warriors in the unenviable position of swimming under .500 as they slide into the All-Star break. They’re currently 12th in the Western Conference standings, a far cry from their dominant regular seasons of past iterations of the dynasty.

But that’s the thing about winning four championships with this core; there’s still an unwavering belief that if this team is healthy and focused, they’re as dangerous as anyone. For as bad as their record shows, we’re still talking about single digit losses. *insert moral victory quote here*.

Meanwhile the Philadelphia 76ers have a strong record of 29-16, and are currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference race. They’re currently on a three game losing streak, getting blown out 130-104 in their most recent contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Philly didn’t have their stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in that game though, and it remains to be seen if they will suit up tonight against the Dubs.

Honestly the Warriors can’t afford to relax if those big-time hoopers are out anyway, because as a recent humiliating defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies who didn’t have their stars available.

Draymond Green after Warriors lose to depleted Grizzlies:

'Individually, our defense sucked. So, in turn, our team defense sucked.' — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) January 16, 2024

The audacity of this Warriors team to take *any* other team lightly at this point is astounding — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 16, 2024