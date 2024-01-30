Warriors vs. Sixers injury report: Philly is banged up

The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from a pair of heartbreaking, one-point losses over the last few days, first at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, then against the Los Angeles Lakers in double-overtime on Saturday.

On paper, things don’t get any easier tonight, as they host a Philadelphia 76ers squad that has the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. But the Sixers are banged up, so the Dubs are catching a break for their last home game before a five-game road trip. It’s time to capitalize on it.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Moses Moody (left calf strain)

Moody was supposed to be re-evaluated on Monday, though we’ve yet to hear anything about how that went. Either way, he should be back soon, thank goodness!

Out — Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain)

Payton is set to be re-evaluated next Monday, and then hopefully we’ll get a timeline for his return. It’s been a tough year for him, as this is his third injury.

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

Left calf, left hamstring, left hand ... have the Warriors considered just not letting their players have left body parts?

Sixers

Out — Tyrese Maxey (left ankle sprain)

Maxey, a fourth-year pro, has been on an absolute tear this year, and has stepped in to valiantly fill the role of second star in Philly after James Harden decided he wanted to play elsewhere. He’s averaging 25.7 points and 6.6 assists per game, and is beloved by both teammates and Sixers fans. Unfortunately he also has a sprained ankle and won’t play tonight.

Out — De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine stress response)

That sounds painful. Melton’s second season in Philly has been a success, as he’s started all 33 games that he’s played in and put up the best numbers of his career. He’s been sidelined for a few weeks though.

Out — Nicolas Batum (left hamstring tightness)

I don’t know how much more Batum — playing in his 18th NBA season — has left in the tank. But I do know that he always finds ways to beat the Dubs, so they’ll be happy not to see him.

Out — Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise)

Yes, Robert Covington is still playing! He’s back with the Sixers, where he’s played a key bench role when healthy. He hasn’t played in a month, though.

Out — Kenneth Lofton Jr. (personal reasons)

Hopefully everything is OK with Lofton.

Questionable — Joel Embiid (left knee soreness)

And here’s the big one. Embiid, who is having one of the best scoring seasons in NBA history, has been battling knee soreness all year. He’s missed 12 games already this year, including Philly’s last two contests. But when he plays he’s been unstoppable, as he’s averaging an unbelievable 36.0 points per game.

Questionable — Marcus Morris Sr. (left foot plantar fasciitis)

Plantar fasciitis is no fun at all.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!