Brandin Podziemski selected for the Rising Stars Challenge

The Golden State Warriors are going to have representation at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, and not just in the form of Steph Curry, who will surely be named an All-Star Game reserve on Thursday, after missing out on the starting lineup. Curry will be joined in Indianapolis by his youngest teammate, Brandin Podziemski.

On Tuesday afternoon the NBA announced the pool of players for the Panini Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, February 16, and Podziemski was selected as one of the rookies.

Rising Star Rook ⭐️



Congratulations to Brandin Podziemski on being named an NBA Rising Star pic.twitter.com/Fn9xd8IVPI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 30, 2024

The Rising Stars Challenge has undergone a format change in recent years. It used to be rookies vs. second-year pros, and later Team USA vs. Team World. Now it’s a four-team tournament, featuring seven-player squads. The 21 selected NBA first and second-year pros will be drafted by three famous former pro players: Pau Gasol, Jalen Rose, and the WNBA’s Tamika Catchings. A fourth team is made up of seven G League standouts, and will be coached by Detlef Schrempf of Parks and Rec fame.

Podz was one of 11 rookies selected, joining Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards), Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans), Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Cason Wallace (Thunder), and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs). Podziemski, selected 19th overall in June’s draft, is the latest selection out of those 11 players.

The 10 second-year pros named to the Rising Stars Challenge are Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Dyson Daniels (Pelicans), Jalen Duren (Detriot Pistons), Jaden Ivey (Pistons), Walker Kessler (Jazz), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Shaedon Sharpe (Blazers), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), and Jalen Williams (Thunder).

Some of those players could also appear on Sunday, as rookies Wembanyama and Holmgren, and sophomores Banchero and Williams are all in consideration for the All-Star Game.

The seven G League players that they’re up against are Izan Almansa (G League Ignite), Matas Buzelis (Ignite), Ron Holland (Ignite), former Warriors camp invite Mac McClung (Osceola Magic), Tyler Smith (Ignite), two-way contract Oscar Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants), and Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce).

The last Warrior to make the Rising Stars Challenge was Podziemski’s teammate Jonathan Kuminga, who was voted in as a rookie for the 2022 game.

Congrats, Brandin! Show off that skyhook on the biggest stage!