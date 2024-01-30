Steph Curry: not an All-Star starter, but still leads NBA in jersey sales

Stephen Curry was not voted an All-Star starter, which is mind blowing to Dub Nation. This will be his tenth All-Star game appearance (first as a reserve) and I fully expect him to go inferno and win the game’s MVP trophy like he did in 2022 when he hit an ASG record 16 threes and scored 50 points.

How could a two-time league MVP averaging 27.3 PPG on 45% shooting from the field, along with five dimes per game and 40% shooting from beyond the arc, not get enough votes from players and media in to rep the West starters?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game Western Conference starters:



▪️ Luka Dončić

▪️ Kevin Durant

▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

▪️ LeBron James

▪️ Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/g43bI7sLZP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 26, 2024

When I tell you the media and players hate Steph curry, don’t ever question me again. pic.twitter.com/VA8Si9CIXl — Unanimous CEO (@Nanamaxamed) January 26, 2024

But his popularity with the fans is still a force to be reckoned with evidently, as his jersey is still the top seller at the NBA Store for the first half of the 2023-2024 season. I guess changing the game of basketball forever really resonates with the fans?

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/nLcKSqpxjk — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Let’s take a quick look at where Curry has ranked over in the years in jersey sales, per Hoops Hype (never lower than #7 baby!).

2023 - #2

2022 - #3

2021 - #7

2020 - #6

2019 - #2

2018 - #1

2017 - #1

2016 - #1

2015 - #2

2014 - #5

He’s been doing it for a long time, folks. I guess it was inevitable that his stranglehold on the All-Star game voting could be loosening, especially as younger star talent like Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continue to blossom.

Still, it doesn’t feel right that Curry won’t be announced with the starters in Indiana in February. Looks like he’ll just have to cook ‘em off the bench.