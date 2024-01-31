Stephen Curry gives his Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl Prediction

The Bay Area is hot right now for sports with the San Francisco 49ers winning the NFC championship last Sunday en route to their 8th Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. They’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs February 12th in Las Vegas for the title game in the Raiders stadium (which has to rub longsuffering Bay Area Raider fans the wrong way as their two biggest opps will dance on their field, but I digress).

Last night those Niner players were in attendance at Chase Center where they were honored for their NFC title as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in front of a raucous home crowd. The

The 49ers were gifted custom Warriors jerseys ahead of their matchup with the Sixers



The Niners’ presence was announced over the jumbotron and the crowd went absolutely berserk, showing love to a team that uniquely personifies grit and starpower. As the Dubs put the closing touches on their victory over the 76ers, Curry pointed out 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuels in the crowd after hitting a beautiful trey. Draymond Green hit his trademark flex and 49ers tight end George Kittle gave a big flex of his own.

“Got the 49ers in the building … Maybe inspired us a little bit.”



Steph had to put on a show for the NFC champs



With all that mutual admiration in the air, I had to ask Curry what his championship game prediction was last night in the postgame conference. Here’s his response:

Sounds like he’ll be fine either way, but he’s got a special love for the Bay’s football team.