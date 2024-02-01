Report: Warriors not interested in trading Klay or Draymond

Sports organizations as a whole are probably untrustworthy when it comes to believing what they say about trading their players. NBA organizations are definitely no exception.

Remember this Adrian Wojnarowski clip from ESPN about Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets, when they had “no intentions of trading him”.

Yeah, that was big cap. But at the end of the day it is what it is. Except in Golden State, where the Warriors are refusing to break up their core. At least per a report from Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors reportedly have "no interest" in trading Klay Thompson or Draymond Green before next week's deadline https://t.co/a1jZPND0HL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2024

Yeah yeah I know the team is struggling, but these guys have earned the right to go out on their own terms. It was just 2022 that they won a freakin’ NBA championship! It’d be a shame to break up these guys after all they’ve done for the franchise and for the Bay Area.

At least for now I guess, like I said before, the NBA is a fickle place.