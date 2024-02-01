Make room, Paul Arizin. You’re no longer the Warriors’ only ten-time All-Star.

Steph Curry was named an All-Star reserve Thursday night, his tenth career All-Star Game appearance. After finishing behind the starting Western Conference backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic, Curry was chosen by coaches as one of seven reserves.

It’s the tenth All-Star selection for Curry, matching Philadelphia Warriors small forward Paul Arizin for the most All-Star appearances in franchise history. Arizin was an All-Star for ten years between 1951-1962 - and the two years he wasn’t, he was in the Marines for the Korean War. Despite making the All-Star team in 1962, Arizin chose to retire rather than follow the Warriors when they moved to San Francisco.

Chef Curry has made it in ten of te last eleven years, the only exception being when he was limited by injury to five games in the 2019-20 season. During a down year for the Golden State Warriors, Curry is still averaging 27.5 points, five assists, and his fewest turnovers since the 2018-19 season. He’s leading the NBA in free-throw percentage and three-pointers, with 195.

TNT upped the drama in how they revealed the starters. After the “Inside the NBA” crew revealed Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Anthony Edwards were two of the backup guards, Shaquille O’Neal declared that his envelope had Curry’s name, without even opening it. Shaqstrodamus was correct.

Because he cheated and looked.

Curry has an illustrious history at the All-Star Game, winning MVP in 2022 when he scored 50 points and made a record 16 three-pointers. He’s also won two Three-Point Contests, and even the Taco Bell Skills Challenge in 2011.

He also has some all-time highlights, like this crazy alley-oop to Giannis Antetokounmpo from 2019.

Or this alley-oop to Dirk Nowitzki, where Klay Thompson got so excited he crashed into Curry.

But our favorite came in 2021, when he and future teammate Chris Paul shocked the world by trading off alley-oops to each other. Curry was so excited to actually dunk, he even hung on the rim.

Congratulations to Curry for number ten. And it’s appropriate that he ties Arizin, who was a pioneer in popularizing the jump shot. The greatest jump-shooter of all time matches the first jump-shooter of all time. We only wish we could see Curry throw Arizin an alley-oop.