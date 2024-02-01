 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DarioWatch: Dario’s tummy hurts...

The Warriors’ big man has been ruled out Friday vs the Memphis Grizzlies with ‘general illness’

By Leviya Argiro
Dario Saric #20 of the Golden State Warriors looks on before the game against the Sacramento Kings on January 25, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Dario Šarić, who some have been calling the third-best player on the Warriors this season, has been ruled out for Friday’s game vs the Memphis Grizzlies.

Friday’s game vs Memphis marks the start of a five-game road trip. Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks is the second half of a back-to-back, and it is unclear if Šarić has been ruled out for both games. It is also unclear if The Homie has traveled to Memphis with the team or not. On Tuesday, Klay Thompson was also ruled out with ‘general illness,’ but is no longer on the injury report, and will hopefully stay healthy for the upcoming road trip. It is unclear if this is the same illness currently affecting Šarić.

Either way, it appears that Dario’s tummy hurts. We hope to see him feeling better for the matchup against his longtime teammates Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges in Brooklyn on February 5th, and for the revenge game against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, on February 7th. For now, we hope Stepback ŠiŠi is resting up and recovering...

... and that the Warriors don’t give him the Sam Darnold treatment.

