How to watch Warriors vs. Suns

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

After wrapping up a five-game road trip, the Golden State Warriors return home for a primetime matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State capped off their road trip with an impressive 131-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Despite playing in their second night of a back-to-back, the Warriors came out with plenty of energy, establishing the tone early thanks to the efforts of Stephen Curry. He was blazing hot to start the game shooting 6-of-6 from the three-point line in just the first quarter. He would finish the night with 11 made-threes for a total of 42 points in 30 minutes of action.

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors received some good news prior to Saturday’s matchup against the Suns. On Friday, it was announced that Golden State cleared injured guard Gary Payton II to return for tonight’s game. It will be Payton’s first game back since straining his hamstring 14 games ago against the Orlando Magic.

Headlining tonight’s game is another reunion between the Warriors and their former player Kevin Durant. This will be just the second game that the Suns superstar plays in front of a packed Chase Center crowd. During the season opener in late October, the Warriors paid tribute to Durant as Bay Area fans showed their appreciation for their former star player.

Having said that, the Warriors have struggled against the Suns as of late. Over the past two years, they’ve lost six of their seven games against them, including all three games against Phoenix this season. Making things harder for Golden State is that the Suns have found a rhythm with their All-Star trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal leading the team to wins in four of their last five games.

Fortunately, the Warriors find themselves riding a similar wave of momentum having won four of their last five games as well. Enough cannot be said about the team’s new starting five-man lineup of Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green. Surrounding Curry with the right mix of floor spacing, slashing wings on offense; while surrounding Green with athletic, high-energy defenders on defense has been the key to this Golden State turnaround. With that being said, tonight’s game against one of the better teams in the Western Conference will be a good test to see just how legitimate this recent string of success truly is for the Warriors.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Suns: Eric Gordon, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic

How to watch Regular Season Game #50

Who: Golden State Warriors (24 - 25) vs. Phoenix Suns (31 - 21)

When: Saturday, February 10th, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)

