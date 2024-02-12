Warriors News:

“Greatest ever at his position…top 5 ever”



- Kevin Durant on Steph Curry ✊pic.twitter.com/GSTaryFzRI — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 11, 2024

"You can't get bullied a couple plays later if you're going to do that."



Draymond addresses clapping back at Nurkić's "too small" gesture pic.twitter.com/gaC1wmePtM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2024

The most revealing sequence came with three minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the game, when Green drove to the lane and Nurkić hit him with his left hand and leg and was called for the foul. It was the kind of move that would typically incite Green, with Nurkić standing over him as if to dare him to retaliate. So, I asked Warriors coach Steve Kerr afterward, was that the kind of moment where you hold your breath that nothing disastrous is coming next? “Not really, to be honest with you, because we’ve been together 10 years,” Kerr said. “And I’ve watched him for the vast majority of that time do exactly what he did tonight. And obviously, this past year he’s had several incidents where he crossed the line. But that month off, that suspension, was real. “I think more than anything, Draymond felt vulnerable. He knew that his career was on the line, or is on the line. He’s a really smart guy, a very smart guy. So he understands he’s got to be the guy he’s been for the last nine years — not the one he’s been the last year. And I see him doing that.”

“At one point,” Wiggins said, “I told myself, ‘It can’t get no worse than this. Keep swinging and you’re gonna get out of it. “Sometimes in the NBA, in basketball itself, it can be a roller coaster. Roller coaster of emotions, doubt, uncertainty. But it can also be great things, success. It’s a roller coaster. I’m glad I’m feeling better. On the court, I’m in a greater rhythm.”

There was no stopping Curry on Thursday. “As you can see, he came out last night in complete menace mode, absolute menace mode from the gate,” Green explained. “He was locked in. Some of the threes he shot to start the game … “When he comes out shooting like that with just no concious, I already know what type of time it is. And I enjoy those games. In particular, I try to get the hell out of the way. You know, sometimes Steph has those games and you just sit back.”

NBA News:

Once Lowry clears waivers in the coming days, he’ll sign a $2.8 million deal with the Sixers, Bartelstein told ESPN. The Hornets said on Sunday that Lowry had been waived. Lowry — a six-time All-Star guard — has long hoped to play for his hometown 76ers, and now the alumnus of Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova University will get his chance to make a playoff push with his longtime former coach, Nick Nurse.

Dinwiddie was waived by the Toronto Raptors after he was acquired Thursday in a trade that sent Dennis Schröder and Thaddeus Young to the Brooklyn Nets. With the Nets, Dinwiddie averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 48 contests. The Lakers were among several playoff teams — including the Dallas Mavericks — that seriously pursued Dinwiddie with an opportunity for a significant role on the roster. He was the Lakers’ top target on the buyout market after the team struck out ahead of the trade deadline, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly.

ESPN Sources: Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak is stepping down to become an organizational advisor, clearing way for franchise to begin an immediate search for a new head of basketball operations. pic.twitter.com/Vh2p0AudFh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2024

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

As you probably would’ve guessed, “Phoenix” was the set play Kerr drew up for Curry’s game winner against the Phoenix Suns tonight (and no, the irony of the situation isn’t lost on me). But he did try to run the play one other time in the game — during the third quarter for Thompson, who got off a great shot that just missed (with Podziemski as the decoy running toward the corner instead of being the inbounder like in the preseason game).

If you’re upset that Golden State didn’t make a splash, well ... look around. No one did! It was a remarkably tame deadline, and I’m not entirely sure that anyone the Warriors are fighting in the standings actually got notably better. But with the Dubs looking up at nearly the entire conference as they battle to make the playoffs, it’s worth taking stock of where the West is. Here’s a look at the contending teams in the West, and the players they acquired ... and lost. I’m ignoring draft picks, cash, player rights, etc., and just focusing on how the roster for the rest of this season was impacted.

