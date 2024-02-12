Steve Kerr to miss Monday’s game as he attends Dejan Milojević’s funeral

The Golden State Warriors will look to add to their four-game winning streak tonight when they visit the Utah Jazz. But they won’t have their head coach for the game. Steve Kerr will miss the 6:00 p.m. PT game after traveling to Serbia to attend the funeral of assistant coach Dejan Milojević, who died a few weeks ago after suffering a heart attack during a team dinner.

A ceremony for Milojević, who was 46 years old, was held on Sunday.

In a press release sent out by the team, the Warriors announced that assistant coach Kenny Atkinson will take over active head coach duties in Kerr’s absence. It was also announced that five other members of the organization were in attendance at Milojević’s funeral: fellow assistant coaches Ron Adams and Chris DeMarco, executive Zaza Pachulia, trainer Rick Celebrini, and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

The Dubs will be in good hands with Atkinson at the helm, as he spent nearly four full seasons as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. This is Atkinson’s third season as an assistant coach for the Warriors; he also spent four seasons as an assistant with the New York Knicks, three with the Atlanta Hawks, and one with the LA Clippers.

The Warriors don’t play on Tuesday, and are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Clippers. Kerr and the rest of the coaching staff will have returned from Serbia by then, and will hopefully rejoin a team that’s on a five-game winning streak.