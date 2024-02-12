The Golden State Warriors are visiting the Utah Jazz tonight, and while they’ll have to return home to face the LA Clippers on Wednesday, the Dubs will be back in Salt Lake City for another game on Thursday night (that game is a make-up for the postponed game between the teams a few weeks ago).

The Dubs are looking to expand their winning streak to five games, and earn a winning record for the first time since they entered their Christmas showdown with the Denver Nuggets sporting a 15-14 record.

It’s a pretty chill injury report for both teams. In fact, the most notable absence will be on the sidelines, as head coach Steve Kerr will not attend Monday’s game. Kerr — along with assistant coaches Ron Adams and Chris DeMarco, trainer Rick Celebrini, executive Zaza Pachulia, and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. — traveled to Serbia to attend Dejan Milojević’s funeral on Sunday. Lead assistant Kenny Atkinson will coach in Kerr’s absence.

Here’s the injury report for the players on both teams.

Warriors

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

CP3 remains sidelined, as this will be the 16th consecutive game that he’s missed. He’s definitely nearing a return though; we haven’t had an update in a while, but he’s not likely to miss many more games (especially since there are just three games left before the week-long All-Star break).

Questionable — Gui Santos (left knee soreness)

Santos has been in and out of the rotation in the last few games, as he’s started to flash a surprising breakout, and show the team just how capable he is of being a high-quality player soon. Hopefully he’s good to go in this one.

Jazz

Questionable — Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness)

The former Warrior just saw a disappointing run with the Toronto Raptors come to an end. After helping the Dubs win a title in 2022, Porter inked a nice payday for a two-year deal with Toronto. But injuries limited him to just eight games last year, and he only played in 15 this season before being shipped to Utah as part of a deadline trade. Porter has yet to make his Jazz debut, and don’t be surprised if he gets a buyout instead.

Questionable — Brice Sensabaugh (left hip soreness)

The No. 28 pick in June’s draft has played very sparingly this year. He’s logged just 12 minutes across four games as a rookie.

