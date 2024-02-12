How to watch Warriors at Jazz

Following a quick one-game homestand, the Golden State Warriors are back on the road to play their first of two games against the Utah Jazz this week. The game will be played at 6:00 PM PT in Salt Lake City and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State finds themselves on a nice little run right now. They won five of their last six games including a massive, 113-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The stars were out during Saturday’s matchup as former teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant put on a show in front of the Chase Center crowd. While Durant put up 24 points in another return game to the Bay Area, it was Curry who had the last laugh as he hit the game-winning three in overtime.

STEPH CURRY YOU MADMAN pic.twitter.com/1rNBgMn0d0 — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) February 11, 2024

The shot was Curry’s fourth game-tying or go-ahead field goal this season, currently the most in the NBA. With an up-close and personal view of Curry’s brilliance on Saturday night, Durant had nothing but great things to say about his former Golden State teammate.

“Greatest ever at his position…top 5 ever”



- Kevin Durant on Steph Curry ✊pic.twitter.com/GSTaryFzRI — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 11, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Something to keep an eye on for tonight’s game will be the Warriors’ bench. It’s not necessarily the players coming off it but the coaches who are running the show. Early Monday morning, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that several members of the Warriors’ coaching staff — including head coach Steve Kerr — are currently in Serbia attending the memorial service of the team’s late assistant coach Dejan Milojevich, who tragically passed away last month. While they are away, Kenny Atkinson will serve as interim head coach.

Steve Kerr will not coach the Warriors tonight in Utah. He is in Serbia for Dejan Milojevic’s services. Kenny Atkinson will be the acting head coach. Also in Serbia for the service: Mike Dunleavy, Chris DeMarco, Ron Adams, Zaza Pachulia, Rick Celebrini. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2024

Having said that, this game — as well as the rematch scheduled for later in the week — could have huge ramifications towards the end of the season standings. The Jazz and Warriors are neck-and-neck in the Western Conference standings with Golden State leading Utah by just half a game for the final play-in spot. A win here would be massive for the Dubs as they look to get back above .500 and keep their four-game winning streak alive.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Jazz: Kris Dunn, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler

How to watch Regular Season Game #51

Who: Golden State Warriors (25 - 25) vs. Utah Jazz (26 - 27)

When: Monday, February 12th, at 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)