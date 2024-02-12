Warriors three-point barrage leads them to 129-107 victory over Jazz

The Golden State Warriors cruised past the Utah Jazz on Monday night, extending their winning streak to five games in a 129-107 victory. The Dubs are now 26-25 on the season and 1.5 games ahead of the Jazz for the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors found themselves in the penalty early in the first quarter, but more than made up for Utah’s advantage at the free-throw line through tunrovers and three-point shooting. The Dubs

Jordan Clarkson caught fire in the second quarter, helping Utah briefly retake the lead, but the Jazz were unable to keep things close once his shooting fell back to earth. Clarkson finished the game with 22 points, leading the Jazz in scoring alongside Collin Sexton.

While the Jazz only had some brief offensive explosions, Golden State’s shooting barrage seemingly lasted for the entire game. Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, and Gui Santos were a combined 10-for-14 from three on the night.

Not to be outdone, the Splash Brothers capitalized on the support and led the Warriors in scoring. Klay Thompson scored a game-high 26 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the field, grabbing 6 rebounds in the process. Steph Curry added 25 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals in a fantastic all-around performance.

Given the Warriors prolonged struggles with consistency, it’s hard to fully believe in this recent impressive stretch of play. However, Andrew Wiggins finally seems to be out of the slump that mired him for much of the past year and he’s seemed to find a way to mesh on the floor with Kuminga. Meanwhile Payton and Podziemski continue to offer valuable sparks off the bench as well.

With Curry still among the best players in the league, Draymond Green (he had 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists on Monday) showing the ability to control the pace of games, and Thompson showing he still has plenty of offensive upside on any given night, there seems to be a recipe for Warriors success.