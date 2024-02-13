Warriors News:

"Strength in numbers, still going strong."



Klay on the Warriors having eight double-digit scorers tonight pic.twitter.com/jZHXX78hqg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2024

But as he struggles and the youngest Warriors solidify their places in the rotation, it’s unclear what Klay’s next contract—or role—will look like. But Thompson says he’s open to a reduced role if it means staying with the only franchise he’s suited up for. “Yeah, there’s nothing wrong with that,” he tells me. “I’ll be 35 next year. At 35, coming off the ACL and an Achilles [tear] and still have the ability to be a really good player. Maybe not the guy who scored 60 in three quarters and scored an NBA record 37 points in a quarter, but still a great threat out there. I’ve modeled my game after Reggie [Miller] and Ray [Allen], and those guys were incredibly effective until their late 30s. So I plan on kind of following that mold.”

'We need Klay."



Dray feels Klay is settling into his role well pic.twitter.com/deT0qQXCt2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2024

With each of the top five teams in the Western Conference featuring at least one 7-footer, it behooves the Warriors to go shopping. They must, by Feb. 22, fill the roster spot created by trading point guard Cory Joseph last week and they seem satisfied with their current guards and wings. As a second-apron team, Golden State can only sign someone whose original contract was less than $12.4 million.

"[Warriors] had very serious conversations about Alex Caruso, Kelly Olynyk, teams were calling about Andrew Wiggins... Everybody asked for Jonathan Kuminga and they essentially said, 'We are never trading him. He is untouchable.'"



- @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/rj8ppJGhpQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

Precious Achiuwa blocked a short shot by Jalen Green and Holiday grabbed the ball beyond the arc and shot it as Brunson rushed out at him and was called for a foul. After the game, crew chief Ed Malloy said that in live action they believed “the lower body contact was illegal contact.” But their opinion changed following a replay review. “After seeing it during postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor,” he said. “The contact which occurred after the release of the ball therefore is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called.”

The San Antonio rookie blocked a shot by Toronto’s Gradey Dick with 6:32 left in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 122-99 victory over the Raptors, giving him the NBA’s first triple-double with blocked shots as one of the categories in more than three years. To that point, Wembanyama had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as well — all in just 29 minutes. He entered Monday as the NBA’s leader in blocked shots this season. It was the first triple-double with blocks since Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks for Atlanta against Minnesota on Jan. 22, 2021. That had also been the last time anyone in the NBA blocked 10 shots in a game.

Rival teams believe that Atlanta could potentially choose to keep Dejounte Murray rather than Trae Young during this offseason, per @TheSteinLine



“Perhaps the more significant reason why Trae Trade Talk has a more tangible feel than ever before: There appears to be a true… pic.twitter.com/WVO2OAKq0r — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 12, 2024

Gary Payton II 15 minutes, 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 4-for-4 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 112.7% TS, +9 I sure do love a perfect shooting night! I’d been so anxious to get Payton back on the court for his defense that I almost forgot just how much of a dynamic presence he can be in this offense. GPII played somewhat sparingly — it was only his second game back after a very lengthy absence, after all — but he made his presence felt in every possible way. Grade: A+

The Warriors don’t play on Tuesday, and are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Clippers. Kerr and the rest of the coaching staff will have returned from Serbia by then, and will hopefully rejoin a team that’s on a five-game winning streak.

