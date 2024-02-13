After much speculation, the Golden State Warriors ended up having an extremely mild-mannered 2024 NBA trade deadline. Their lone move was to send Cory Joseph and cash to the Indiana Pacers (who promptly waived Joseph) to open up a roster spot (presumably for Lester Quiñones) and clear some tax money.

But while we heard lots about the people the Warriors didn’t trade away, we hadn’t heard as many rumors about players they were targeting. But Tuesday brought a little nugget on that front. Speaking on his The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed that the Warriors made a run at two solid veterans: big man Kelly Olynyk and guard Alex Caruso.

“They were pretty active at the trade deadline, from what I heard, in terms of buying,” Lowe said in a conversation with Steve Jones Jr. of The Dunker Spot. “They are operating like a team who’s like, ‘If we have Steph, we’re trying to win.’ They looked hard at Olynyk, I’m not quite sure what was going out in that deal. I actually heard it wasn’t Moses Moody. You’d think it was — I’m not sure that it was. Obviously it wasn’t Kuminga or Podziemski. Kuminga was a hard no from the start. Caruso — they would have loved to get Caruso from the Bulls, I just don’t think there was any common ground there. Those were the two names that I heard a lot of.”

Those are sensible names to target. Golden State was unlikely to get anything near a star-level talent without parting with Jonathan Kuminga, and Lowe — who has always been high on Kuminga — made it clear that parting with the third-year forward was not in the plans. So Olynyk and Caruso, who are proven high-quality rotation players, were about as good as the Dubs could hope for.

But with the Warriors unwilling to part with Kuminga, and likely needing a ransom to say goodbye to Brandin Podziemski or Trayce Jackson-Davis, finding a notable trade partner was always a long shot. Instead, Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji were traded from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors, in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr., and, crucially, a first-round draft pick. Hard to match that!

Caruso stayed put, with the Chicago Bulls hanging onto the defense-first guard. The asking price for Caruso was never likely to be in the Warriors range, since he’s on a very affordable deal through the 2024-25 season. So hey, maybe the Dubs will trade for him next February instead!