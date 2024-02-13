Draymond Green claps back at Nurkic, Durant on podcast

Draymond Green has returned back from his suspension BALLING. When many gleeful haters and sickened fans roasted him for being damn near kicked out of the NBA for his boundary-crossing activities on the court,

Some opponents had some thoughts on Green’s suspension/antics as well, like the Phoenix Suns hoopers Jusuf Nurkic (a victim of one of Green’s Mortal Kombat finishing moves) and Kevin Durant (Green’s buddy turned teammate turned frenemy).

During that suspension Dub Nation still held out hope that Green could come back in a major way to dominate.

Dub Nation HQ ran an article discussing Green’s history as hero in the Bay and antagonist...both inside and outside the Bay, depending on who you ask. DNHQ’s commentary on Green’s return from suspension had this excerpt:

I’m really interested to see how much his return from his most recent suspension can help the Warriors look like champions again. Can he make it do what it do yet again, or have the basketball gods put too many miles on his body and heartbreaks on his spirit to keep him from being the same gutsy menace who once dared to go chest to chest with Prime Bron Bron with basketball immortality on the line? If there was ever a time to tune in to what the “raging against the dying light” version of Green’s career might resemble, it’s really looking like right now. I’m all in on the Green experience; but what is reasonable to expect of him at this point? Here’s a cliche: the Warriors need Dray to be Dray. The question is, what does that look like now with the spotlight squarely on him in case he acts outlandish?

Well let’s go to resident genius Joe Viray to breakdown just what Green’s impact has been so far in a piece entitled “Draymond Green’s overt and subtle impact on a surging Warriors defense”:

The numbers are the clincher: In 3,439 possessions without Green, the Warriors allow opponents to score 118.2 points per 100 possessions, which would rank 22nd in the league with garbage time eliminated. In the half court, the Warriors allow 101.0 points per 100 half-court possessions — equivalent to 20th in the league. I would say those are some pretty significant drop-offs. Having Green on the floor allows him to make big time plays while also doing all of the subtle stuff that typically flies over most people’s heads: barking at his teammates to match up and stay close to the nearest man; giving confidence to point-of-attack defenders by assuring them that he’s behind them, ready to rotate and pick them up should their assignments get past them; eliminating mismatches by directing off-ball switches to bump off a small from a big or wing; and many other things on defense that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet.

Oh wow, Green’s still a problem huh? If you don’t believe me, just take a look at his interactions with Nurkic and Durant in his first game playing them since his suspension.

Nurkic’s postgame comments about Green not learning anything from his suspension led to a very entertaining response from Green on his podcast where he referred to their words about his suspension as wack and cowardly.

"I think they're all whack, both of them"



Draymond Green on KD and Nurkić @TheVolumeSports pic.twitter.com/F1kOAz5AxX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2024

