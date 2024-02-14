Warriors News:

The Warriors were eager to present a package deal to L.A., but neither the Lakers nor James were willing to explore a potential blockbuster. Even at 39 years old, James is still playing at an All-NBA level that stirred the Warriors’ imagination about his ability to extend the window of the franchise’s fading dynasty. Armed with the encouragement of Warriors star Draymond Green, Golden State owner Joe Lacob reached out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire whether James’ apparent public frustration could be interpreted as an opening to discuss a trade, sources said.

Contrary to the speculation, the Warriors coach told The Ringer’s Logan Murdock that he sees a future for himself no different to what he’s been living the past 10 years in the Bay. “I want to be back,” Kerr told Murdock. “I’ve made that clear every time I’ve been asked about it. The only thing I won’t talk about is just any detail of contract stuff, but I’ve been very open. I want to come back. Joe [Lacob has] told me he wants me back, so I think I’ll be back.”

In the short clip posted on the NBA’s Instagram account, Thompson explained that he is choosing Ionescu, a Bay Area native, over his fellow Splash Brother. “I got the Bay Area’s finest, Sabrina all day since she set a record last year, I think she missed one,” Thompson said, noting that Ionescu set a NBA/WNBA record with 37 points in last year’s WNBA 3-point contest. Ionescu is better than Steph? “Yeah, oh yeah, all day.” Thompson humorously said.

Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are out for Warriors-Clippers tomorrow night. Everyone else available. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2024

NBA News:

2. Minnesota Timberwolves 2023-24 record: 38-16 Previous ranking: 6 Next games: @ POR (Feb. 15), vs. MIL (Feb. 23), vs. BKN (Feb. 24), vs. SA (Feb. 27) The Wolves are back on top of the Western Conference by a game after a pair of road wins. Minnesota won in Milwaukee and picked up a dominant 21-point victory over the Clippers on Monday in Los Angeles. The Wolves have 12 wins this season by at least 20 points and own the most road wins in the league with 18. — Collier

When Wizards chief decision-maker Michael Winger informed Kuzma that the general framework of a trade was in place to send Kuzma to the Mavericks — a potential deal that Winger felt only lukewarm about — Kuzma told Winger he wanted to remain with the Wizards. “There was a point in time, Dallas, they definitely did want me,” Kuzma told The Athletic on Monday, before the Wizards played the Mavericks at American Airlines Center. “Winger presented me with what the trade was and obviously didn’t want to trade me and kind of left the decision up to me a little bit and asked me what I wanted to do. I told him I wanted to stay and continue to build something. And that was kind of the end of it.”

#32 ♾️



the first player in Magic history to have his number retired



thank you @SHAQ! pic.twitter.com/EvfxCuTQAX — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 14, 2024

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Nurkic’s postgame comments about Green not learning anything from his suspension led to a very entertaining response from Green on his podcast where he referred to their words about his suspension as wack and cowardly.

But while we heard lots about the people the Warriors didn’t trade away, we hadn’t heard as many rumors about players they were targeting. But Tuesday brought a little nugget on that front. Speaking on his The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed that the Warriors made a run at two solid veterans: big man Kelly Olynyk and guard Alex Caruso. “They were pretty active at the trade deadline, from what I heard, in terms of buying,” Lowe said in a conversation with Steve Jones Jr. of The Dunker Spot. “They are operating like a team who’s like, ‘If we have Steph, we’re trying to win.’ They looked hard at Olynyk, I’m not quite sure what was going out in that deal. I actually heard it wasn’t Moses Moody. You’d think it was — I’m not sure that it was. Obviously it wasn’t Kuminga or Podziemski. Kuminga was a hard no from the start. Caruso — they would have loved to get Caruso from the Bulls, I just don’t think there was any common ground there. Those were the two names that I heard a lot of.”

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.