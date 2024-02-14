How to watch Warriors vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night for their final home game before the All-Star Break. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State has shown no signs of slowing down after beating the Utah Jazz on Monday night, 129-107. Multiple players contributed to a balanced offensive attack as eight Warriors finished the night scoring in the double digits. It all culminated, however, with Stephen Curry leading the way once again as he scored five fourth quarter threes to officially put the game away.

FIVE FOURTH-QUARTER THREES FOR STEPH pic.twitter.com/J9y0BYoCXx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2024

Assistant coach Kenny Atkinson filled in seamlessly for Steve Kerr who missed the game — alongside several other members of the coaching staff — to attend the memorial service of the late Dejan Milojevic. After the game, Atkinson praised the Warriors for their performance as they finally found a way to get above .500 for the first time since December.

"We're in a good space one through 17."



Atkinson states the Warriors' climb back over .500 is a testament to their depth pic.twitter.com/ZIUlSUMTHM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

The Clippers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA with a 16-5 record since the beginning of the new year – best in the Western Conference during that span. They’re well past their early season struggles as their superstar trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden continue to play at an elite level.

Having said that, talent and regular season performance were never the problem for the Clippers. Injuries and performance in big games were always the most damning questions when it came to Los Angeles’ potential. This continues to be the case tonight as Leonard is listed as out for tonight’s game due to an adductor strain.

Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are out for Warriors-Clippers tomorrow night. Everyone else available. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2024

Leonard’s absence will be a significant factor in this one. The Clippers have the third-best offense in the league largely due to Leonard’s team-leading 24.1 points per game this season. With him out of the picture, this much improved Warriors’ defense has one less problem to worry about as they hope to keep their five-game winning streak alive.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Clippers: James Harden, Terrance Mann, Norman Powell, Paul George, Ivica Zubac

How to watch Regular Season Game #52

Who: Golden State Warriors (26 - 25) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (35 - 17)

When: Wednesday, February 14th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)