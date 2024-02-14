Warriors vs. Clippers injury report

The Golden State Warriors are looking for their first six-game winning streak tonight, when they host the LA Clippers at 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN. Another win would give the Dubs the opportunity to take some serious momentum into the All-Star break, which will begin after their Thursday night road game against the Utah Jazz. And head coach Steve Kerr has returned to the team, after missing Monday’s game while he attended the funeral of Dejan Milojević.

The Clippers have been clicking for a few months now, but like the Dubs they’ll be down a key player. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

This will be the 17th-consecutive game that Paul has missed, but a return seems to be right around the corner. If I were a betting man, I’d say that he’ll be in the lineup when the Dubs return from the break next Thursday, February 22, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clippers

Out — Kawhi Leonard (left adductor strain)

Leonard is having one of the most durable seasons of his career, as this will be just his fifth game missed this season. He’s been one of the very best players in the NBA this year, so his loss certainly makes things a bit easier for the Dubs.

Out — PJ Tucker (not with team)

Out — Bones Hyland (not with team)

This isn’t one you see every day, but according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Tucker and Hyland have been sent home until after the All-Star break. Apparently both players are frustrated by their small roles on the team, and are getting a little bit of disciplinary action so they can, in Charania’s words, “reset mindset.”

Weird.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!