Player grades: Warriors vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors suffered yet another heartbreaking late-game collapse on Wednesday, losing 130-125 to the LA Clippers in a game that they controlled for the first three quarters. Despite a very strong defensive showing early on, the Dubs couldn’t hang on to an 11-point lead to start the fourth quarter, and saw their win streak come to a close.

They’re playing so much better, which makes the latest meltdown either more palatable or more painful. Your call. I’m not here to tell you how to fan; I’m just here to offer up some grades. As always, the grades are based on my expectations for each player, with a “B” grade representing the average performance for that player.

Note: true-shooting percentage (TS) is a scoring efficiency metric that accounts for threes and free throws. Entering Wednesday’s games, league-average TS was 58.3%.

Draymond Green

31 minutes, 9 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 5 fouls, 4-for-12 shooting, 1-for-2 threes, 37.5% TS, -12

A lot to like about Draymond’s performance, even though it wasn’t always the prettiest. He was super aggressive on offense, and while he missed some bunnies that led to a low-efficiency night, you could see the way it opened up the offense by having him moving downhill with such regularity. He also was a force on the glass, tying Ivica Zubac for the game-high rebounding total.

After appearing so calm and composed post-suspension, Green has let out a bit more fire in the last few games. Right now it feels like a sweet spot, but it’s worth keeping an eye on as we hope it doesn’t move further in that direction.

Ultimately, Green’s strong play early ran out of enough steam to save the Warriors down the stretch, as they surrendered 78 second-half points, after just 52 in the first half.

Grade: B-

Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds, worst plus/minus on the team.

Jonathan Kuminga

35 minutes, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, 6-for-13 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 1-for-1 free throws, 48.4% TS, -9

Kuminga’s scoring hasn’t been quite where it was a few weeks ago, but you could make an argument that he’s showing a more well-rounded all-around game. He really showed just how strong his playmaking can be in this game, and was a menace on the glass. Paul George got the better of him on many possessions, but then again, Paul George does that to people.

Grade: B

Andrew Wiggins

30 minutes, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 3 fouls, 4-for-10 shooting, 2-for-6 threes, 50.0% TS, -9

It was hard to notice Wiggins in this game. He was very quiet on offense and didn’t have many notable plays. But I thought he played really fantastic defense on James Harden in the first half. Not so much in the second half, but, as mentioned with JK and PG13 ... James Harden does that to people.

Grade: B

Steph Curry

35 minutes, 41 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers, 3 fouls, 15-for-31 shooting, 9-for-19 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 64.3% TS, -6

Two takeaways from Curry dropping 41 points on national TV: he was the main reason they looked like they might blowout the Clippers ... and there’s just a clear distinction in games where Curry doesn’t feel like he needs to carry the offense. Everyone wins when that’s the case.

But Curry did have to carry the offense in this game, and for a while it looked like it would be enough. Unfortunately, he had a few costly errors down the stretche.

Grade: A-

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points.

Klay Thompson

30 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 4-for-14 shooting, 1-for-9 threes, 3-for-3 free throws, 39.2% TS, -7

A really, really, really brutal Klay game. While I thought he played pretty strong defense, his shot simply wasn’t there for the bulk of the game. He found some offense towards the end of the third and start of the fourth, but it only seemed to energize him to take some questionable shots.

It was a struggle enough as is until the final minute of the game. After being benched down the stretch, Thompson came in after a timeout to give the Dubs some shooting as they were down six points. A three-pointer by Brandin Podziemski made it a one-possession game with 39 seconds left, and the Warriors were in perfect position to play for a miss and get the ball back. Instead, Thompson made a massive mental error and fouled Russell Westbrook on the ensuing inbounds.

Hard to watch.

Grade: D-

Dario Šarić

6 minutes, 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 fouls, 0-for-2 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 0.0% TS, 0 +/-

I thought Šarić did some good things in his short stint on the court. But it’s hard to know what his role is supposed to be on this team right now.

Grade: C+

Kevon Looney

11 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1-for-1 shooting, 2-for-2 free throws, 106.4% TS, +7

Looney gave Golden State some important size, strength, and toughness inside, and the Warriors needed it. His role is smaller, but he still makes an impact.

Grade: B+

Post-game bonus: Best plus/minus on the team.

Gary Payton II

14 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 fouls, 1-for-2 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 50.0% TS, +3

Good defense, good energy, good cuts, good athleticism. We know what we’re getting with GPII and I love it.

Grade: B

Moses Moody

8 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 foul, 2-for-3 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 77.3% TS, +4

Given how much Klay struggled, and how well Moody played in his abbreviated stint on the court, I would expect we see a little bit more of Moses during the team’s first-half finale on Thursday night in Salt Lake City. Moody gave the Dubs a critical boost of energy and defensive intensity when he hit the court.

Grade: A

Lester Quiñones

8 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 fouls, 1-for-3 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 38.7% TS, -1

I love seeing Quiñones get some run, though I thought he looked a little bit overmatched again in this one. He really is great at setting up his teammates though.

Grade: C

Brandin Podziemski

32 minutes, 25 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 9-for-12 shooting, 5-for-5 threes, 2-for-6 free throws, 85.4% TS, +5

If Podziemski can get his three-point ball up to near 40% reliably, he is going to be an All-Star. I feel very, very confident in that. He probably will be even if he doesn’t, but let’s focus on the ideal here.

I think Steve Kerr will keep starting Klay, and I think he should: even if Thompson is struggling, the way defenses defend him at distance still opens up the court massively for Curry and the rest of the offense, which is why the on/off numbers still look solid for Klay.

But these are the types of games that leave fans clamoring for Podziemski to enter the starting lineup, and it’s starting to feel inevitable that he’s in for that role next year at the latest. Then again, who starts maybe doesn’t matter, because Podz is playing big minutes anyway: the 24:55 that he played on Monday while resting in a blowout is his lowest minutes total in nearly two months, and he’s been averaging about 33 minutes per game during the last nine contests.

I’ve gotten away from the point, which is this: Brandin Podziemski was electric, dynamic, sensational, and the clear-cut second-best Warrior on Wednesday night.

Grade: A+

Post-game bonus: Led the team in assists.

Wednesday’s DNP-CDs: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jerome Robinson, Gui Santos

Wednesday’s inactives: Usman Garuba, Chris Paul