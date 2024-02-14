Steph Curry unable to stop Warriors collapse in 130-125 loss to Clippers

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 130-125 on Wednesday night, falling back to .500. Now 26-26 on the season, the Dubs are two games back of the Lakers for the ninth seed and remain just 1.5 games ahead of the Jazz for the 10th seed.

Steph Curry managed to achieve another NBA first before things fell apart for the team. After leading the Warriors with 41 points on 15-for-31 shooting from the field, Curry became the first player in league history to make at least seven threes in four consecutive games. Yet even that is not as impressive as what Curry did during pregame warmups.

STEPH FULLCOURT TUNNEL SHOT pic.twitter.com/E01WBOOxR8 — charlese (@klaylese) February 15, 2024

The Warriors took control of the game early, taking a lead in the first quarter they would not relinquish until the fourth. Golden State built a 15-point lead late in the second quarter, but a sloppy few minutes allowed the Clippers to cut the lead to seven points by halftime.

Things got even dicier for the Warriors early in the third quarter. The Clippers pulled within three points just as Dubs forward Draymond Green took an elbow to the head from Ivica Zubac before walking to the locker room.

A quick offensive flurry from Curry helped stop the Clippers momentum, and Moses Moody had an impressive few minutes of action off the bench, helping the Dubs rebuild a double-digit lead. Before the end of the third quarter, Green had been cleared for a concussion and was back on the floor.

There was a prolonged pause after Mason Plumlee hit Brandin Podziemski on the arm and chest while going for a steal, and Podz hit the dick as though he’d taken a hit to the face. Clippers coach Ty Lue would end up ejected, Plumlee was called for a flagrant one for his hit on Podziemski, and Jonathan Kuminga was given a technical foul for lightly shoving Plumlee after the whistle.

Following the pause, Paul George led a 15-2 Clippers run that gave them a 111-110 lead with just under five minutes left in regulation. Curry answered with a triple, but Norman Powell knocked down a corner three 90 seconds later, and the Clippers once again had the lead.

George fouled out on the subsequent possession, but the Warriors fourth-quarter collapse continued all the same. Powell made a three from the opposite corner to put Golden State in a two-possession hole that they would be unable to climb out of.

Just like that, the Warriors had given away another lead. Podziemski, who finished the game with 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists cut the Dubs deficit to three with 40 seconds remaining, but Klay Thompson inexplicably fouled Russell Westbrook rather than allowing Golden State to play defense, where a stop would have given them an opportunity to tie. Instead, Westbrook made both free throws and the game was over.

While the five-game winning streak is over, the Warriors still have a chance to enter the All-Star break with some momentum. After beating the Utah Jazz by 22 points on Monday night, the Dubs are back in Salt Lake City for the final game of the first half on Thursday.