Old defensive habits lead to another blown-lead loss as the Warriors let a 15-point lead slip away

When everyone said that the Golden State Warriors were “back,” no one actually could have foreseen what being back actually meant.

In tonight’s case, “being back” meant the Warriors went back to blowing a double-digit lead — their second of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers. They previously blew a 22-point lead on December 3; Warriors fans may infamously remember it as the Paul George stepback three game winner (or maybe they don’t remember and shoved it deep into the recesses of their subconscious, which is totally understandable).

You can point to several things and blame a lot of factors as to why this latest defeat happened against the Clippers. The fouling came back — they sent the Clippers to the line 37 times, 29 of which were converted. They allowed the Clippers to score 56 points in the paint.

But the one that arguably stand out as the main culprit — it certainly stood out to me every time it happened — was the overhelping problem, especially off of the corners. You can separate these kinds of help into two categories:

Schematic overhelp Non-schematic overhelp

“Schematic” overhelp — most of which come from the weak side as a result of having to tag a rolling big or “sinking” in to help the helper against a drive — mostly subscribes to help-defense principles. In other words, it’s what players in the league are drilled and taught to do.

This is where the problem with the Warriors isn’t a matter of not executing the scheme properly or making mistakes (on the low-man’s part, at least) — the problem is either the personnel, or simply much better offensive execution by the opponent.

Take this possession, for example:

The coverage on James Harden is a soft hedge — Draymond Green stepping up to the level of the screen and then recovering toward his man. While Green is in the process of stepping up against Harden, Steph Curry pinches in to cover a potential hard roll by Ivica Zubac.

This is what the low man — the player guarding the weak-side corner — is taught to do on situations like these. It’s not exclusive to the Warriors, either; it subscribes to the league-wide principle of stopping the ball.

The problem, however, is that it leaves a small window for a pass to the corner from which the low man is helping off of. Another problem: Curry is often hidden on defense as the low man, a position where most teams often hide their most compromised defensive player on the floor. Curry is 6-foot-2 and mostly guards players taller than him on the corners.

When Zubac receives the pass on the short roll with green recovering toward him, he immediately swings the ball toward Norman Powell — only an inch taller than Curry, but taller nonetheless — whose shot is not affected by Curry’s closeout.

The second instance of “schematic” overhelp came on this possession, against a Paul George drive where the principles of “trapping the box” and “helping the helper” came in:

When George makes his move against Jonathan Kuminga, Green has to step up and help against the drive — this is called “trapping the box,” and it’s a league-wide principle against isolation drives; in other words, most teams in the NBA employ this kind of scheme. With Green having to step up, someone needs to take his man (Zubac) in order to cut off that release valve from George.

Which is why Brandin Podziemski comes in to “sink” against Zubac — an example of helping the helper (Green). With Zubac not available as a dump-off option and no direct passing angle present toward Powell in the corner, George instead opts to kick out to Harden on the slot, which then creates the angle toward Powell.

This is where Podziemski’s sink works against him. It turns into a virtual pin-in screen by Zubac, which induces panic and forces Podziemski to have to close out hard toward the corner. While he forces Powell to reset, the fly-by gives Powell an open look after the upfake.

This is where I don’t blame the defense for “blowing” coverages or schemes, because everyone played their role according to what the situation demanded of them. This was more of an excellent counter by the Clippers against a classic trap-the-box situation — creating a better passing angle for the corner man and using the defense’s sink-in against them.

Now this is where the “non-schematic” overhelp comes in. On this possession, watch Curry show early help against a Russell Westbrook drive:

Curry’s early help doesn’t make sense schematically because he’s helping off of the strong-side corner — the side where the ball is located. This makes it easy for the ballhandler to kick the ball out one pass away toward the corner, which is an easy shot for Amir Coffey (a 43% corner-three shooter this season).

What makes matters worse is that not only is Curry blatantly helping off when he shouldn’t be — there wasn’t a need for it since Kuminga had single coverage against Westbrook and wasn’t letting him blow by him. If Curry wanted to show help, a stunt or dig — non-commital forms of help — would’ve been better.

Instead. Curry’s pre-rotate off of the corner opens the pass to Coffey, who drills the three.

To add insult to an extremely injurious campaign, this was the sixth loss this season for the Warriors where they led the game for 15 or more points.

This is the sixth loss this season for the Warriors after leading by at least 15 points -- blew a 22-point lead against the Clippers earlier this year. Only the Spurs have more. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) February 15, 2024

In a stretch where the Warriors felt like they were turning the corner and heading into the All-Star Break with a rejuvenated sense of purpose, they fell hard into old habits. Which is proof that once they’ve been established, they really do die hard.