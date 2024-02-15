Warriors News:

It had been some time since the Warriors crumbled in a game like this. Heading into Wednesday, Golden State had won eight of its past 11 games and put together a five-game win streak. The Warriors believed they had turned a corner and built some momentum. But their loss to LA was a reminder of how much more they need to do. “We’re very average,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “Very average doesn’t get it done in this league. We need to make a run, hopefully, we bounce back tomorrow and after the All-Star break hit a stride where we win every game [at home] and steal a few on the road. “We’ve been very average so far, so we have to regain that home-court fear that we have grown accustomed to in the past.”

As the Warriors’ lead disintegrated in the closing minutes, Thompson’s frustration from the bench was obvious. He went 4-of-14 shooting against the Clippers and Kerr had opted against closing with him again, instead choosing Podziemski, who made five 3s and scored 25 points. But Kerr called Thompson’s number with 48 seconds left and the Warriors down six out of a timeout. He inserted him for Kuminga because the Warriors needed 3s. On the ensuing possession, Podziemski hit one from the deep left corner with 39 seconds left. It cut the Clippers lead to 3 points, allowing the Warriors to play defense without fouling. But Thompson didn’t read the situation correctly. He immediately fouled Russell Westbrook after the inbounds, causing Kerr and the Warriors bench to react in confusion. “We didn’t want to foul,” Kerr said. “We’re down three with 38 seconds. It’s an obvious defend and play it out, get a rebound.”

Green attempted to grab an offensive rebound in the third quarter but inadvertently took an elbow to the chin by Ivica Zubac. Green went to the locker room and was checked for a concussion but was cleared to return to the game. After the play, Nurkić reacted to the moment on social media. He quoted a video of the play with a GIF on X, formerly known as Twitter, that read “You’re getting soft brother.”

Warriors give a Chris Paul injury update. He will intensify his workouts after the All-Star break and take part in at least portions of practice. Re-evaluation again in 10 days. Rules him out of at least the first three games post break. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 15, 2024

Phoenix police said Stewart was issued a citation and released. Stewart was already listed as out for the game because of a sprained left ankle. Eubanks had six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes in the Suns’ 116-100 victory. Eubanks said before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena. He said an argument started and they were chest to chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened, and Eubanks said he was fine for the game, though police say he suffered a minor injury. “The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the Suns said in a statement. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Clippers send Tucker, Hyland home; discuss Tucker’s role The Clippers sent home two players – PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland – from their road trip vs. the Warriors, and both players are expected to rejoin the team after All-Star break, sources tell The Athletic. Amid three months of frustrations, the Clippers and Tucker have had productive discussions this week about the disgruntled forward staying ready for potentially re-entering the rotation, according to league sources. The conversations stemmed from weeks of boiling frustrations surrounding Tucker and his lack of playing time, according to those sources. It led to much-needed and strong conversations among all parties, those sources said.

“Schematic” overhelp — most of which come from the weak side as a result of having to tag a rolling big or “sinking” in to help the helper against a drive — mostly subscribes to help-defense principles. In other words, it’s what players in the league are drilled and taught to do. This is where the problem with the Warriors isn’t a matter of not executing the scheme properly or making mistakes (on the low-man’s part, at least) — the problem is either the personnel, or simply much better offensive execution by the opponent.

Klay Thompson 30 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 4-for-14 shooting, 1-for-9 threes, 3-for-3 free throws, 39.2% TS, -7 A really, really, really brutal Klay game. While I thought he played pretty strong defense, his shot simply wasn’t there for the bulk of the game. He found some offense towards the end of the third and start of the fourth, but it only seemed to energize him to take some questionable shots. It was a struggle enough as is until the final minute of the game. After being benched down the stretch, Thompson came in after a timeout to give the Dubs some shooting as they were down six points. A three-pointer by Brandin Podziemski made it a one-possession game with 39 seconds left, and the Warriors were in perfect position to play for a miss and get the ball back. Instead, Thompson made a massive mental error and fouled Russell Westbrook on the ensuing inbounds. Hard to watch. Grade: D-

