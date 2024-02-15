How to watch Warriors at Jazz

The Golden State Warriors wrap up the first half of the regular season with Thursday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz. The game will be played at 6:00 PM PT in Salt Lake City and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State snapped their five-game winning streak after the Los Angeles Clippers handed them a 130-125 defeat on Wednesday night. The game had a playoff-like feel to it with the Warriors in control for most of the night. However, as the fourth quarter came around, Golden State became too complacent — especially defensively – with Los Angeles outscoring them 44-28 to finish the game.

Having said that, head coach Steve Kerr isn’t too concerned. He believes that this game was more of a “one-off” and not indicative of the team’s improved performance over the past couple of weeks.

Steve Kerr believes tonight's collapse is more off a "one-off" rather than a relapse back to their old habits pic.twitter.com/3NWXBrpfad — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Despite their win streak coming to an end, the Warriors recognize the importance of entering the All-Star Break with some momentum. A win against the Jazz tonight would do just that, putting the team one game above .500 while giving them a firm hold on the final Play-In spot. Because of this, they expect to play their vets despite being on the second night of a back-to-back right before the break.

Warriors plan for their veterans to make the late night trip to Utah and all play tomorrow in the rescheduled back-to-back against the Jazz, per Kerr. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 15, 2024

Speaking of momentum, the hottest player in the NBA right now is the Warriors’ Stephen Curry. He scored 41 points with nine made threes on Wednesday night, becoming the first player in NBA history to score seven or more threes in four-straight games. If Curry can keep up this scorching hot shooting stretch, the Warriors should have no problems beating a spiraling Utah team that has lost their last four games — including Monday night’s game against Golden State.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Jazz: Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler

How to watch Regular Season Game #53

Who: Golden State Warriors (26 - 26) vs. Utah Jazz (26 - 29)

When: Thursday, February 15th, at 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)