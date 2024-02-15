Klay Thompson to come off the bench vs. Jazz

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are making a significant change to the starting lineup before facing the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, in the team’s final game before a week-long hiatus for the All-Star break. Five-time All-Star Klay Thompson will come off the bench, and is being replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Brandin Podziemski.

Brandin Podziemski is starting in Klay Thompson’s place tonight in Utah. Thompson not currently listed on injury report, so appears to be coming off the bench. The lineup: Steph Curry, Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 16, 2024

The change comes after the Dubs blew a double-digit fourth-quarter lead against the LA Clippers on Wednesday night, losing a heartbreaker 130-125. Thompson had one of his worst games of the season, not just shooting poorly — he shot 4-for-14 from the field, and just 1-for-9 from deep — but committing a brutal mental mistake when he purposely fouled Russell Westbrook with 39 seconds remaining and the Dubs set to get the ball back. Podziemski, on the other hand, had one of the best games of his young career, scoring 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting, while adding seven rebounds and eight assists.

Thompson, who is struggling a bit this year, hasn’t come off the bench since his rookie season, so this will be an adjustment. He recently told The Ringer’s Logan Murdock that he’s open to a reduced role if it means being able to return to Golden State next season, and perhaps he and the Warriors are getting an early start on that.

Golden State’s lineup has been very fluid this season, however. I’d be very shocked if we don’t see Klay start again at some point this year.