Brandin Podziemski dishes dimes as Team Pau loses Rising Stars game

Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski, fresh off a delightful showing during a Thursday win over the Utah Jazz, made his All-Star weekend debut on Friday night in the Rising Stars tournament. It ended in a defeat, but Podz certainly put on a show.

The No. 19 pick in the draft — the latest draft pick of any of the rookies or sophomores in the contest — was the starting point guard for Team Pau, starting next to fellow rookies Jaime Jacquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), and second-year big man Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets). Rookies Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards) and Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder) came off the bench for the team, which was coached by Hall of Famer Pau Gasol.

Podziemski didn’t look for his own shot much, scoring three points on 1-for-3 shooting. But he dished out four assists, and had plenty of highlights.

Ultimately though, it wasn’t enough. In a race to 40, Team Pau was upset by Team Detlef, the squad in the four-team bracket comprised entirely of G Leaguers (former Warriors Summer League guard and camp invite Mac McClung led the way with 12 points). Team Detlef jumped out to an early 12-point lead before Team Pau mounted a comeback, ultimately falling short and losing 41-36.

It was fun to see Podziemski on this stage, and I’d guess that he’ll be back ... probably next year as a sophomore in this game, and in future years as an All-Star.

Hopefully he enjoyed himself!