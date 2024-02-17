Steph Curry ekes by Sabrina Ionescu in three-point challenge

Well, that was a lot of fun! All-Star Saturday had a new wrinkle added to it this year, with Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Steph Curry facing off against New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu in a one-round, two-person three-point contest, which raised lots of money for charity.

The contest had been in the works for a while, and was announced last month. It came about after the 2023 WNBA Three-Point Contest, in which Ionescu made 25 of her final 27 shots to net 37 points, blowing past Curry’s record of 31 points. That set up a showdown between the most sensational three-point contestants in their respective leagues.

Ionescu — who used a WNBA ball but shot from the NBA three-point line — went first, and used a flurry to net 26 points. Curry followed and kept a nearly identical pace to Ionescu. But Steph had set his moneyball rack — placed in the right corner — to be his final rack of the round. He caught fire at the end, scoring 29 points to take home the victory.

It was a great display of three-point shooting for the Bay Area. Not only did Curry and Ionescu (who was born in Walnut Creek and attended Miramonte High School) put on a show, but the NBA three-point contest that immediately preceded the event was won by Oakland native Damian Lillard, who took home the trophy for the second year in a row.

The Dubs have been well represented at All-Star weekend. Curry’s performance followed a nice showing by Brandin Podziemski in Friday’s Rising Stars tournament. And Curry will return to action on Sunday night for his 10th All-Star Game.