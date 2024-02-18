How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

The stars align in Indiana on Sunday night for the tip-off of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Coverage of the event begins at 5:00 PM PT in Indianapolis and can be watched on TNT and TBS.

The NBA returns to its traditional East vs. West format as representatives from their respective conferences face off in the league’s marquee event. The West, led by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, will go head-to-head against their Eastern Conference counterparts, captained by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic comprise the rest of the West starters, while Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum round out the East’s starting lineup.

While Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry was snubbed from this year’s starting lineup, he still remains the most entertaining player to watch in an All-Star format. He proved that two seasons ago when he won All-Star MVP, going off for 50 points – including an absurd 16-of-27 from the three-point line — during the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland.

More than just a showcase of individual talent, however, the NBA All-Star Game is a celebration of basketball itself. It gives fans from around the world an opportunity to come together and marvel at the talents showcased by the game’s biggest and brightest stars. So with that being said, sit back, relax, and enjoy another fun night of basketball Dub Nation!

Projected Starters

West: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic

East: Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo

73rd Annual NBA All-Star Game:

Who: East vs. West

When: Sunday, February 18, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: TNT and TBS