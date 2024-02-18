The best thing to come out of Sunday’s 2024 NBA All-Star Game is the knowledge that now we can get back to the real games. The league returned to the old East vs. West format this year, and ditched the unique attempts at changing the scoring configuration as well. It was just a good old fashioned basketball game.

Well, maybe not a game so much as a display, or an exhibition. Even compared to its own standards, this year’s All-Star Game was sorely lacking in effort, defense, and competitiveness. The Eastern Conference, captained by Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, hit the 50-point mark in all four quarters, beating the Western Conference, captained by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, by an appalling 211-186 final score.

The Golden State Warriors were represented by Steph Curry, who was selected to his 10th All-Star Game, but was coming off the bench for the first time. Curry, the 2022 All-Star Game MVP, struggled a bit with his shooting, going 4-for-13 from distance and 6-for-17 overall en route to 16 points. He also added five rebounds, eight assists, a blocked shot, and plenty of highlights.

While Curry outshined Bucks star Damian Lillard during Saturday night’s festivities, it was Lillard who shined brightest on Sunday. Representing the East for the first time in his career, Lillard poured in 39 points on 14-for-26 shooting, dished out six assists, and, to the dismay of the Indiana Pacers crowd, beat out Tyrese Haliburton for MVP honors.

Everyone will now get a few days off before starting the unofficial second half of the season. The Dubs are back in action on Thursday, when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.