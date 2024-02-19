Warriors News:

I do wanna see JK in the dunk contest tho. So yall can see what I’m talkin about. Best athlete I EVER been around regardless of sport — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) February 18, 2024

Despite renewed criticism of the Slam Dunk Contest, TNT reported improved All-Star Saturday Night ratings compared to last year’s festivities. Why? The contest between Curry and Ionescu appears to have been a major factor. Viewership peaked during their shootout, according to TNT, with 5.4 million viewers watching between 10 and 10:15 p.m. ET. Overall, the events averaged 4.6 million viewers — an increase of 31 percent from 2023. TNT reported 10 million unique viewers on Saturday night, up 54 percent from 2023. It was the most-watched All-Star Saturday Night since 2020.

Ionescu was asked if Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark could join her on the court during next year’s All-Star festivities in San Francisco, and she didn’t turn down a potential 2-on-2 3-point contest with Curry and his partner of choice. “Well we’ve been talking about finding different ways to change this up next year,” Ionescu told reporters in Indianapolis, sitting next to Curry. “I think he has a partner in mind that’s going to join him. So I’m open to any partner that can help me win and take that belt that he has away from him.” Curry didn’t disclose that “partner in mind,” although it’d be hard to imagine it being anyone other than his fellow Splash Bro and Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson.

Buss, according to the ESPN report, directed Lacob to speak to James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, to discuss the star’s desire to be traded. Buss places importance on her star players feeling content with the franchise, according to the report. Paul rebuffed Lacob’s trade attempt, informing him that his client was not interested. His comments about being “happy” Sunday certainly was a public way to answer any lingering questions Buss might have about James’ mindset. Appearing on set with the hosts of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” prior to tipoff, James said he was unaware of the Warriors’ attempt. “I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it,” James said. “Sometimes there’s conversations that happen behind closed doors that you don’t even know about it. And I guess until it’s real or not, then they’ll bring it to you. But it never even got to me.”

NBA News:

After months of stressing the importance of having a more competitive product on the court for this weekend’s All-Star Game, NBA commissioner Adam Silver doubled down on that front Saturday night, declaring, “I think we’re going to see a good game” in the NBA’s annual midseason showcase at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday. But after the 73rd All-Star Game looked exactly like last year’s lackluster performance in Salt Lake City — with the Eastern Conference setting the all-time scoring record by becoming the first team to surpass 200 points in what was eventually a 211-186 victory over the Western Conference — Silver’s annoyance at what took place was clearly on display. “And to the Eastern Conference All-Stars, you scored the most points,” Silver said flatly. “Well ... congratulations.”

As James openly discussed the waning years of his career, which has spanned two stops in Cleveland, one in Miami, and the last six seasons with Los Angeles, resulting in four total titles and four NBA MVPs, he mentioned that he was “50-50” on announcing his final season ahead of time, so he could enjoy a farewell season like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, or retire more abruptly. “Tim Duncan-it,” is how James explained it. “There’s times where I feel like I guess I owe it to my fans who have been along this journey with me for two decades-plus, to be able to give them that moment, you know, where in every city they give you your flowers — and that seems cool,” James said. “The other side (is), I’ve never been that great with accepting my praise. It’s so weird for me. “I never really talked about it much, for me, going to every city if that’s the case … I don’t know how I would feel. I don’t know if I would feel great about it. Maybe it’s the only child in me.”

Bucks guard Damian Lillard (Eastern Conference) is the recipient of The Kobe Bryant Trophy as the #KiaAllStarMVP.



Nine media members were part of the voting panel. In addition, NBA fans counted for three votes by voting via the NBA App.



The voting results are below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KOPD9KbxJR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 19, 2024

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Podziemski didn’t look for his own shot much, scoring three points on 1-for-3 shooting. But he dished out four assists, and had plenty of highlights. Ultimately though, it wasn’t enough. In a race to 40, Team Pau was upset by Team Detlef, the squad in the four-team bracket comprised entirely of G Leaguers (former Warriors Summer League guard and camp invite Mac McClung led the way with 12 points). Team Detlef jumped out to an early 12-point lead before Team Pau mounted a comeback, ultimately falling short and losing 41-36.

Thompson not only “embraced” his bench role before the game, he acknowledged that “I deserved it really.” He made a defensive blunder Wednesday night when he unnecessarily fouled Russell Westbrook late, and apparently “took it out on the assistant coaches.” But he seems to see the upside of playing off the bench, referencing Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili’s success. One key to understanding Klay Thompson is knowing he considers himself one of the all-time greats, and rightly so! He’s won four championships. He’s one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. And part of what makes Thompson so successful is the self-confidence to take so many big shots.

