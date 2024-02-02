Warriors News:

Head coach Steve Kerr made it clear Thursday that he anticipates Wiggins, prominently mentioned in trade chatter in recent weeks, will remain a Warrior beyond the Feb. 8 deadline. “I think he’s playing well,” Kerr said after practice at Chase Center. “I’m very hopeful, and I expect him to be here when the trade deadline passes. He’s been a big part of our team now for years, helped us win a title year and a half ago, still has a lot of career ahead of him.”

A perfect example of that was the hard offensive foul by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid that Podziemski absorbed during the second half of Tuesday’s 119-107 win at Chase Center. It was just a simple play in the game but it typified exactly what type of player Podziemski is, one who is willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. “I wasn’t overly athletic or anything like that, so I was like, ‘How can I impact the game defensively at the rim, not being able to jump as high as everybody else?’^” Podziemski told NBC Sports Bay Area. “That’s the easy way. It’s a turnover for them. It’s a foul for them. It’s kind of a momentum-shifter. I’ve always had that in my back pocket and I try to use it accordingly.”

There isn’t a player on the market capable of getting Golden State back on track. Even if there was, the franchise may lack the assets to land them. The Warriors won’t pull the plug with a fire-sale, either, since they still have Curry near the peak of his powers and don’t control their first-round pick, which belongs to the Portland Trail Blazers with only top-four protection on it. The Warriors will probably poke around for upgrades leading up to the deadline, but it’s possible the right deal simply isn’t available to them this time around. They could broker a big trade, but if they do anything, look for a marginal move that nets them either some size or perimeter defense.

What were some of the more memorable things that you tried or experienced for the first time in America? One thing I’ve never liked since I’ve been in America is onion rings! I remember when I first got here, they took me to some restaurant and I had to eat onion rings for the first time. I wasn’t a fan of it. Can’t do it. I like onions, but it depends on how you cook them. Then I got sick! I got sick because I wasn’t used to the different foods. The only thing I ate for a couple of days was fruit. What were the things you missed the most from home? Oh, man. Definitely everything! I missed every type of food. I missed my friends, but I was more mature growing up. Once I left, I missed my friends a little bit but I took myself out of that. I’m here for a reason. I’m here for a purpose. I cannot start thinking about who I left. I mean, I left my parents too! I didn’t really think about them every day, because once you start thinking about people you left behind, you really lose your focus. That’s why I think I was more mature than a lot of kids my age. Once you leave your parents, you feel like you can do anything.

The deal unloads $12.4 million in guaranteed Adams’ salary off the Grizzlies payroll for 2024-2025, dropping them about $4 million below the punitive $190 million level of the salary cap referred known as the second apron. Oladipo, who’s on an expiring contract, has no timeline for his return to play.

Sixers star Joel Embiid has an injured lateral meniscus in his left knee and will be out through the weekend while a treament plan is finalized, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2024

It’s the tenth All-Star selection for Curry, matching Philadelphia Warriors small forward Paul Arizin for the most All-Star appearances in franchise history. Arizin was an All-Star for ten years between 1951-1962 - and the two years he wasn’t, he was in the Marines for the Korean War. Despite making the All-Star team in 1962, Arizin chose to retire rather than follow the Warriors when they moved to San Francisco.

Friday’s game vs Memphis marks the start of a five-game road trip. Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks is the second half of a back-to-back, and it is unclear if Šarić has been ruled out for both games. It is also unclear if The Homie has traveled to Memphis with the team or not. On Tuesday, Klay Thompson was also ruled out with ‘general illness,’ but is no longer on the injury report, and will hopefully stay healthy for the upcoming road trip. It is unclear if this is the same illness currently affecting Šarić.

