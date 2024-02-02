Warriors vs. Grizzlies injury report: Two seriously banged-up teams

The Golden State Warriors are back on the road, kicking off a five-game road trip tonight with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on NBA TV. It won’t be an easy game for either team, because these folks are seriously banged-up.

Just take a look at this injury report!

Warriors

Out — Dario Šarić (general illness)

In addition to their usual suspects, the Dubs will also be without Šarić, who seems to have gotten sick on Thursday. Given that Klay Thompson missed Tuesday’s game with an illness, I’d guess that there’s a bug going through the locker room.

Out — Moses Moody (left calf strain)

It’s now eight straight absences for Moody, who was finding all kinds of rhythm before suffering his injury. He should be back soon, though.

Out — Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain)

GPII should be re-evaluated on Monday, and we’re all eager to see what the timeline is. Please come back soon!

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

Steve Kerr noted the other day that the return of Paul and Payton is a better upgrade than the Dubs would be able to make with any trade. Can’t say he’s wrong, even though fans probably aren’t too excited by that soundbite.

Probable — Draymond Green (right knee contusion)

The Warriors have looked like a completely different team lately when Green is on the court. So my goodness do I hope that Green will be on the court.

Grizzlies

Out — Ja Morant (right shoulder labral repair)

Memphis was hoping that Morant could lead the team back towards the playoffs after their slow start during his league suspension. It seemed like he might, as they caught fire upon his return. Unfortunately he suffered a season-ending injury in just his ninth game.

Out — Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain)

Bane is the person to look to while the Grizzlies seek to replace Morant’s productivity: the fourth-year guard is averaging 24.4 points and 5.3 assists per game, as he’s turned into a high-quality starter. But Memphis will be without their two best offensive players in this game.

Out — Brandon Clarke (left Achilles tendon repair)

Out — Marcus Smart (right ring finger central slip tear)

Out — Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair)

Out — Ziaire Williams (left hand bone contusion)

Out — Jake LaRavia (left ankle sprain)

Doubtful — Xavier Tillman (left knee soreness)

Questionable — Luke Kennard (left knee injury recovery)

Questionable — Derrick Rose (left hamstring strain)

I just had to take these all together. Yep, that’s 10 names on the injury report for Memphis. If you can name more than three of their available players tonight, you are officially a very hardcore NBA fan.

Enjoy the cation, Dub Nation!