How to watch Warriors at Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors’ five-game road trip begins Friday night with their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is scheduled for 5:00 PM PT in Memphis and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

The Warriors ended their previous homestand on a high note after beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, 119-107. Despite playing without Klay Thompson, who was a late scratch due to illness, Golden State was able to muster up enough offense to handily beat the 76ers. Steph Curry led the way with 37 points, while Jonathan Kuminga’s 26 points continued his streak of seven-consecutive games of 20 points or more.

Kuminga muscles his way for two pic.twitter.com/k1o1Fnfnfc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 31, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Friday’s game against the Grizzlies will be the Warriors’ first road game in nearly three weeks. They enter the matchup relatively healthy due to the return of Klay Thompson, but will have to play without backup center Dario Saric in addition to Chris Paul, Moses Moody, and Gary Payton II.

Klay Thompson, who missed the game vs PHI on Tuesday, practiced today and will be available tomorrow at Memphis per Warriors coach Steve Kerr — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) February 1, 2024

Dario Saric is out for the Warriors tomorrow in Memphis. Illness. Draymond Green is probable. Knee contusion. Moses Moody, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II remain out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2024

Memphis has injury problems of their own. They’ve already lost several players this season due to injuries as center Jaren Jackson Jr. remains the only healthy player left from their original starting five.

Having said that, the circumstances were similar during the last time these two teams met, and Golden State failed to take advantage of the undermanned Memphis team. Rookie GG Jackson II, alongside second year guard Vince Williams Jr., shocked the Warriors in a 116-107 upset victory with the pair combining for 47 points.

The Warriors should be more prepared this time around, however, especially with Draymond Green being a couple more games removed from his suspension. Green has unlocked the potential of the Kuminga-Andrew Wiggins pairing, raising Golden State’s ceiling on both sides of the floor. The five-man unit featuring these three along with Curry and Thompson will finally be tested on the road as the team hopes to create momentum towards saving their lost season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr., John Konchar, Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr.

How to watch Regular Season Game #45

Who: Golden State Warriors (20 - 24) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18 - 30)

When: Friday, February 2nd, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)