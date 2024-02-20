Warriors News:

“When he retires, in how many years that may be, I feel like it’s my job to fulfill what he’s doing,” Podziemski told reporters. Podziemski, selected 19th by Golden State in the 2023 NBA Draft, believes he’ll be Curry’s successor. And the 20-year-old didn’t hesitate to describe the ways Curry inspires him to follow through, as the 15-year veteran serves as a role model, both on and off the court — a complete professional. “[Curry’s] amazing,” Podziemski said. “Just to see the things he does, as a husband, father, [and] businessman. To see how he treats people — he’s never too good for anybody. He always wants to be treated just like everybody else. You know, for some stars, that may be different. They [might] want a different reality of life. But Steph’s one of those guys who doesn’t care. He just wants to be like everybody else. [He] just wants a chance to play basketball. He loves it for the right reason. “To see how he is with his wife, Ayesha, his kids and how he treats all of his teammates and the staff — it’s something you look up to.”

“It’s easier to tame a lion than get a sheep to show some oomph,” Curry said. “The most annoying parts about him are the greatest parts about him. He’s still coachable. That’s a big part of it. You can say all that stuff but if you can’t accept coaching, that’s where it turns into being counterproductive.”

3. Marks: Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors The Warriors guard continues to fill the stat sheet and make an impact on the game. Over the first six games of February, Podziemski recorded 41 assists and only four turnovers, becoming the first rookie since Nate McMillan in 1987 with at least 40 assists and fewer than five turnovers over a six-game stretch, per ESPN Stats & Information. Podziemski ranks No. 2 in charges drawn per game and first in total charges drawn. In the Warriors’ past 10 games, Podziemski ranks first in minutes played in the fourth quarter, ahead of both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“For both of them, there was a lot to lose and potentially not a lot to gain. And guess what … they both came out looking like winners.” —@jj_redick on Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu



Jason Lloyd, Cleveland-based columnist: It’s always about the stars in the NBA. The tentpoles of the league. LeBron James doesn’t care as much about competing in All-Star games anymore. If he did, everyone else would fall in line (like they did with IST). These guys can say whatever they want at the podium, but if LeBron, Kevin Durant and Curry actually guarded and competed, I guarantee you Tyrese Halliburton and Jayson Tatum and the rest would fall in line. For all the good Silver has done, I think he lets the players run all over him. A large number of NFL guys really dislike Roger Goodell, and while I’m not trying to defend him, the product has never been stronger. It feels like Silver bends to the players on everything. And I think the product has at times suffered for it.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks in a statement. “Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure. We thank Jacque for all he has done for the Nets and the borough of Brooklyn, and wish him, Laura and their family nothing but the best in the future.” Vaughn is 129-226 as an NBA coach, having gone 58-158 in his first opportunity with Orlando. The Nets are rebuilding the roster around forward Mikal Bridges. They hold significant salary cap space and draft capital to build around him this summer and beyond.

Minnesota Timberwolves G Mike Conley Jr. has agreed on a two-year $21 million extension, Steven Heumann and Jess Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The Timberwolves keep Conley Jr. out of summer free agency and in backcourt thru 2025-2026. pic.twitter.com/M9MSc3zdsr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2024

It felt like Curry wasn’t competing with Ionescu as much as he was sending a message to the field of Three-Point contestants. Sure, you won this contest - because I wasn’t in it. Curry isn’t unbeatable in the Three-Point Contest - he’s lost in the finals to Klay Thompson, Paul Pierce, and Joe Harris in the past - but he’s clearly the best three-point shooter in the NBA, and probably in history. For Lillard, it had to take away from his victory. Sure, he repeated in clutch fashion, but then Curry showed he was three points better than everyone else’s best score. Even Ionescu equaled Lillard’s best score, and she doesn’t normally shoot from the NBA line.

It was a great display of three-point shooting for the Bay Area. Not only did Curry and Ionescu (who was born in Walnut Creek and attended Miramonte High School) put on a show, but the NBA three-point contest that immediately preceded the event was won by Oakland native Damian Lillard, who took home the trophy for the second year in a row.

