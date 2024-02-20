NBA insider Marc Stein thinks it’s unlikely that Klay Thompson leaves the Golden State Warriors when he becomes a free agent this summer. But if the Splash Brothers do break up, he thinks that the Orlando Magic would be extremely interested.

The Orlando Magic have been increasingly mentioned as a potential suitor for Klay Thompson in free agency



Stein wrote in his Substack that he thought the team would “find common ground” with Thompson, who has spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors after they drafted him in 2011. He believes that Steph Curry wants to play with Thompson and Draymond Green, and that would outweigh everything else. Even with Thompson showing a notable decline this year, and having reportedly turned down a two-year extension, Stein thinks Thompson will stay with the team.

But there’s a number of reasons why the Orlando Magic would want Thompson. First, they could have a great deal of salary cap space this summer, without necessarily having gaping holes on the roster to fill. Their starting lineup features five former lottery picks age 25 and younger, plus 20-year-olds Anthony Black and Jett Howard from last year’s draft lottery.

It’s not clear just how much space they’ll have, thanks to the expiring deals of Gary Harris and Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac’s non-guaranteed contract for 2024-25. But regardless, they’ll have enough to tempt Thompson, if he is truly willing to leave the Warriors. And Orlando definitely could use his shooting.

The Magic are dead last in the league in three-point attempts, putting up 10.9 per game. Thompson is taking 8.7 threes per game by himself this season. While he’s making only 37.3% of his triples this year, he’s hit 60 more threes than the closest Magic player, Jalen Suggs, who has made 103.

They’re also the league’s No. 4 defense. While Thompson is likely a small forward now, that works fine for the Magic, who are well-stocked at guard, and could have Franz Wagner defend opposing guards playing alongside Thompson.

Still, the most likely scenario is that Thompson comes back to Golden State, and ends up retiring as a Warrior. But even after a disappointing season, one of the best shooters in NBA history will have options this summer.