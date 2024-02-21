Warriors News:

“There’s a little bit more that goes into it, but I know I can still reach that level of impact on the court that I’m used to, Curry added. “So yeah, definitely feel like I am [in my prime], even if you have to be a little delusional, telling yourself who you are. “Like I said, I work extremely hard, surrounded by people that are pouring into me, and I feel that energy is what keeps me going.” How long it takes for Curry to pass his prime is a question many curious basketball minds would like an answer to — but that day might not come any time soon. In the meantime, continue to soak in the greatness of one of Golden State’s icons.

The confidence Mark Jackson instilled in the Warriors is what allowed them to become great @Money23Green x @JCrossover pic.twitter.com/TPOIkqSvvS — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 20, 2024

“There’s a lot of guys to pick from in this group of 24 that are here,” Curry said Saturday. “You see Luka [Doncic], Ant [Edwards], Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], guys that are really coming into their prime, and they’re highly decorated already as All-Stars and All-NBA guys. “I think the more you understand the authenticity around it, and like me and Bron and [Kevin Durant], have done it and tried to do that in our way, where it might look different for different guys. But the league is in pretty good hands when it comes to young talent that I think gets it and understands the magnitude of the platform we all have.”

Nicholas Kerr isn’t sure he ever wants to coach at the highest level like his dad, Steve. For now, it’s just about figuring out the best ways to help develop players and put them in position to succeed. Wins are starting to come, too. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 11-7 at the All-Star break, bouncing back from a slow start to earn victories in eight of their last 10. “I love coaching basketball, and whatever that leads me to, we’ll see. I’m ambitious, but I don’t know. I just like doing fun jobs in the NBA or G League,” he said. “I feel like at this point next year I’ll be better at finding that balance in development versus coaching and strategy. I’m sure he went through that, too. It’s a lot of responsibility, but it’s a lot of fun.”

“They’re not picking me? And then [on the TV it] flashed up, 'Killian Hayes,' and I’m like, ‘What!?'”



Hali's story about the Pistons passing on him in the draft @TaylorRooks



(via Taylor Rooks X) pic.twitter.com/rPnWiThx6z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2024

KD thought his career was over after he tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals.



Watch the FULL @Boardroom cover story NOW in the B/R app: https://t.co/h93k2RFFZz pic.twitter.com/cYmyHFvHdL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2024

Rivers, who is the son of the Bucks head coach, said on NBA Today he has “love” for Redick but pointed out “your best years were with the [Los Angeles] Clippers. I don’t think he saved your career, I appreciate you Pat… But in terms of accountability, what are we doing here? “Your best years in the NBA were when you played for him and the Clippers. Let’s not forget that. I don’t know if there’s frustration there or there’s tension there between you. I know a lot of times we had to sit you toward the end of the game due to defensive reasons.”

Stein wrote in his Substack that he thought the team would “find common ground” with Thompson, who has spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors after they drafted him in 2011. He believes that Steph Curry wants to play with Thompson and Draymond Green, and that would outweigh everything else. Even with Thompson showing a notable decline this year, and having reportedly turned down a two-year extension, Stein thinks Thompson will stay with the team.

Well, maybe not a game so much as a display, or an exhibition. Even compared to its own standards, this year’s All-Star Game was sorely lacking in effort, defense, and competitiveness. The Eastern Conference, captained by Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, hit the 50-point mark in all four quarters, beating the Western Conference, captained by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, by an appalling 211-186 final score.

